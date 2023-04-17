HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.
Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the Pete Dye course he played as a child on vacation.
Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two playoff holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time they played the 18th. Then Spieth's 10-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.
There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth's attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.
Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour.
LPGA TOUR
HONOLULU — Australian rookie Grace Kim closed with a 4-under 68 and won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei Country Club for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie.
Kim now heads to Texas next week for the Chevron Championship, the first LPGA major of the year.