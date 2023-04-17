HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the Pete Dye course he played as a child on vacation.

