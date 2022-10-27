HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers will have one of their former pitchers in the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies when the 2022 World Series starts on Friday night.
David Robertson, a reliever for the Phillies, pitched for the Rockers in July 2021. He was a key part of the Phillies bullpen during the playoffs. He is 1-0 this postseason with a 2.45 ERA and six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Robertson was the winning pitcher following one inning of relief work in the Phillies’ 6-3 win over St. Louis on Oct. 7 in the Division Series.