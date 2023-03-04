MORGANTON – Bishop McGuinness just couldn’t cool Eastern Randolph’s hot shooting late in the game.
The fourth-seeded Villains led big early, but the third-seeded Wildcats roared back late and defeated Bishop in a wild comeback 62-59 in the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball regional championship Saturday at Freedom.
“I thought we played well in the first half, when we attacked and handled their pressure well,” Villains coach Josh Thompson said. “And it was kind of the inverse of that in the second half.
“But credit to them – Pierce Leonard went bananas in the second half. We had a hard time keeping him out of the lane the whole game and then he heated up from behind the 3-point line in the second half.”
Jamison Graves scored 19 points to lead Bishop (25-6), making their fourth regional appearance and first since winning the program’s second state title in 2019. John Campbell added 13 points while Andrew Schrage had nine points.
The Villains started well in leading 41-20 at halftime – shooting 50% in the first half while Eastern Randolph shot 27% and struggled with notable foul trouble. But the momentum completely flipped in the second half as the Wildcats shot 65% and Bishop shot 40%.
Pierce Leonard scored 25 points – including 21 in the second half – to lead Eastern Randolph (29-2), which scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to quickly claw within back within single digits and pulled within six points to end the quarter.
Meanwhile the Villains cooled a little and struggled with turnovers – committing eight of their 20 for the game during the third quarter. The Wildcats finally took the lead midway through the fourth and led by four twice inside the final four minutes.
“We tried to do everything we could to stop the runs,” Thompson said. “They came out on a run to start the half. We called timeout, we got a basket and pushed it back to 13. But it was just players making plays down on their end. We had them guarded pretty well, especially on some of the 3s.
“But they got to the paint and hit some shots. On the other end is where I thought we did some uncharacteristic things. We got sped up a little bit – but credit to Eastern Randolph for speeding us up. Those weren’t just mistakes – those were forced mistakes by them.”
Bishop tried hard to answer – pulling back even on a three-point play by Campbell with 2:13 left. And after both teams missed free throws inside the final minute, the Villains, trailing by three, had three shots to tie in the final seconds.
But jumpers from the left corner and right wing were just off the mark and a quick toss from the top of the key came up short at the buzzer as Eastern Randolph held on to face Wilson Prep, the No. 2 seed in the East, in the state championship.
“It obviously hurts right now and it’s tough, especially to lose a game like this,” Thompson said. “But this team did some special things – winning the conference, going undefeated and winning the conference tournament. Then winning the sectional and upsetting the No. 1 seed on the road.
“Anytime you make it this far in the playoffs, it’s a great run. We hate it had to end, but that’s the nature of sports.”
EASTERN RANDOLPH 62, BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS 59
Jamison Graves 19, John Campbell 13, Schrage 9, N. Graves 5, Barrett 4, Aho 4, O’Hale 3, P. Graves 2
Pierce Leonard 25, Timothy Brower 16, Nicah Taylor 11, J. Brooks 5, D. Brooks 2, Norwood 2, Stalker 1