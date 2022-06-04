HIGH POINT — Todd Eckstein fondly recalled seeing High Point University for the first time while he was considering colleges as a high school golfer about a dozen years ago.
Eckstein eventually chose Davidson and after playing for the Wildcats, served as an assistant coach at four schools, including three seasons at Furman and the last two at Virginia Tech, where he was also the recruiting coordinator.
He was back at HPU on Friday and introduced as the Panthers fifth head men’s golf coach by athletics director Dan Hauser during a press conference in the Steele Center.
“I remember those kiosks where you can get water, a thing that a high school student would remember,” Eckstein, a Durham native, said. “I remember walking around and thinking what a wonderful place it would be to spend four years. The university had grown in prestige along with the amenities on campus. When you pair that with the success they’ve had in athletics the last decade or so, it made sense to be a part of that success.
“Having been at small, private universities like Furman and Davidson, I think I’ll connect well with the student-athlete who wants to spend his four years at High Point and play his college golf here. That’s why I am most interested in coming here.”
Eckstein fills the gap left by Brady Gregor leaving to become an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina. Gregor led the Panthers to their highest national ranking this past season and lifted the Panthers out of their usual finishes of either last or next-to-last in the Big South tournament three times (a third in 2018, a fifth in 2019 and a seventh this spring).
The third matched the best finish ever in 2006 and the fifth matched next best in 2001 and 2010. Eckstein likes the potential from the returning members from a team that won the Carolina Collegiate, went 8-5 against Big South schools in the regular season, had three members named second-team all-conference and post the seventh-place finish that was sixth time in 22 tries that HPU finished better than next-to-last or last in the Big South tournament
“In the last two years, while the finish in the Big South hasn’t been as good as the regular season was, if you look at the trajectory of the program, it’s been moving up every year,” Eckstein said. “Brady had them at their highest national ranking this past year.
“I know what it’s like to be toward the bottom of Division I starting at Furman, or at least in the middle of Division I, and trying to make that progress from there. Being at Virginia Tech has given me some context on what it takes at competing against the best in Division I. That’s the goal long-term, to be able to play against ACC and SEC competition. That it’s just another tournament, not the big event of the season.
Eckstein welcomes the challenge of improving the program and targets conference championships. He helped Furman improve 90 spots in national rankings and helped Virginia Tech climb 35 spots. His other coaching stops were at Davidson and Mercer.
A number of improvements are needed for the Panthers to become more competitive in the Big South.
“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been asked to do different things — how to handle players, recruiting and fund-raising,” Eckstein said. “A combination of those things are needed for us to win a Big South championship. My first and primary goal is with the guys on the current team to improve immediately and take the next step. We have some younger guys coming back that if we can develop then this year, it will set us up for some success down the road.
“The key is good relationships with players. When I give a recommendation on what they should be working on or give them criticism about how a tournament went, they know it’s coming from a place where I want them to improve and what’s best for them. . .On an individual level, there are guys who have an immense amount of talent but need to channel their work ethic and there are guys who work plenty hard but need technical improvements to maximize their game so I’m ready to work with our guys and maximize that as soon as possible.”
