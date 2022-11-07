KERNERSVILLE – Four top-10 finishes individually and East Davidson’s third-place finish in the 2A girls race highlighted Saturday’s NCHSAA cross-country championships at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Bishop McGuinness’ Arrington Culbertson was seventh in the 1A boys race in 17:27.27 while Claire Sullivan was seventh in the 1A girls race in 21:18.86. East Davidson’s Fatima Cepeda was 10th in the 2A girls race in 21:01.70, and Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps was eighth in the 3A boys race in 16:45.49.
Top-10 finishers earned all-state honors.
East Davidson was the top finisher among the area team scores. The Golden Eagles, who placed three runners in the top 25, totaled 138 points to finish third in the 2A girls race.
The next best area finisher was Bishop McGuinness, taking 10th in the 1A girls race with 206 points. Oak Grove’s girls (16th, 378) and boys (19th, 404) also posted team scores in the 3A races.
Posting top-50 finishes were: Bishop McGuinness’ Sofia Walter (36th, 23:21.94) in the 1A girls; Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood (29th, 17:52.32) in the 2A boys; and East Davidson’s Erin Gardner (19th, 21:35.00), Grace Prevette (27th, 22:02.90) and Avery Tysinger (27th, 23:01.34).
Winning team championships were: South Stanly’s boys and Swain County’s girls in the 1A; Charles D. Owens’ boys and NC School of Science & Math’s girls in the 2A; Croatan’s boys and North Lincoln’s girls in the 3A; and Green Hope’s boys and Cuthbertson’s girls in the 4A.
Individual winners were: boys champion Andrews’ O’Malley Salinas (16:46.83) and girls champion Cherokee’s Dvdaya Swimmer (20:08.32) in the 1A; boys champion Seaforth’s Jack Anstrom (16.15.43) and girls champion Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (19:20.05) in the 2A; boys champion Orange’s Gabriel Schmid (15.44.28) and girls champion North Lincoln’s Macy Parks (18.58.80) in the 3A; and boys champion Pincrest’s Zack Gilbertson (15:28.67) and girls champion Cuthbertson’s Stella Kermes (17.40.94) in the 4A.