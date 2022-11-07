2022-11-05 NCHSAA XC championship1.jpg

East Davidson's Fatima Cepeda, center, runs in the 2A girls race during Saturday's NCHSAA championships at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

KERNERSVILLE – Four top-10 finishes individually and East Davidson’s third-place finish in the 2A girls race highlighted Saturday’s NCHSAA cross-country championships at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

Bishop McGuinness’ Arrington Culbertson was seventh in the 1A boys race in 17:27.27 while Claire Sullivan was seventh in the 1A girls race in 21:18.86. East Davidson’s Fatima Cepeda was 10th in the 2A girls race in 21:01.70, and Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps was eighth in the 3A boys race in 16:45.49.

