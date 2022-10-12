THOMASVILLE — East Davidson kept its record in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys soccer standings perfect Wednesday night.
The Golden Eagles tallied on two of its few scoring opportunities Salisbury allowed in the first half, withstood a barrage of Hornets shots and prevailed 3-0 at Brown Middle School.
“We played good at times and we had room for improvement at times,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “I’m very happy with how they approached the game, especially in the second half.”
Ethan Campbell-Young, Luis Lopez and Jose Soto scored a goal each as East improved to 14-3-1 and 9-0 in the conference with three games remaining. The Golden Eagles began the night two games ahead of second-place West Davidson in the loss column.
“With three games left, we’re just trying to stay grounded and working hard,” Beck said. “It could be very easy for us to dip in our level and our performance. I tell the guys, the game that night is the most important game. The game in the past or one coming up doesn’t matter.”
Zachary Tooley made several key stops in goal as East posted its fourth shutout in the league.
Three of the saves came in a flurry between the 53rd and 57th that included two free kicks from about 40 yards out. He made another on a breakaway in the 70th minute and the Hornets misfired on another fast break with under eight minutes left.
“Sometimes he makes the hard saves look easy,” Beck said. “
That’s what you want out of a keeper. He keeps coming up big for us, so I keep hoping that happens.”
Salisbury dominated possession for most of the first half and limited the Golden Eagles scoring attempts with a defense that included triple-teaming the ball high on the left side.
But East found holes in the defense and Campbell-Young broke a scoreless tie from close range in the 16th minute after taking a crossing pass from Moses Aguilera. In the 39th minute, Lopez maneuvered clear on the left side and scooted a crossing shot off the outstretched arm of the Salisbury keeper and into the net.
“They’re never going to give you many opportunities,” Beck said. “You have to take advantage of what they do give you and luckily the two guys that got open in the first half were able to do something with it.”
East controlled possession and was more assertive on offense for the first 20 minutes of the second. The Golden Eagles notched their third goal when Soto put in a header off Campbell-Young’s corner kick in the 67th minute.
“At halftime, we talked about playing to our strengths,” Beck said. “Not everything going smoothly in the first half knocked us off our edge a little bit. We got our heads back in the game, did what we needed to do and controlled the game like we should have.”
East’s remaining schedule includes road matches at South Davidson and Thomasville next week and ending the regular season at home against West Davidson on Oct. 24. The Golden Eagles have allowed just nine goals in conference play.
“I have good kids,” Beck said. “I have great players. We’re senior-heavy, and a lot of the seniors have been starters on varsity since they were freshman. So, we have a ton of experience. It’s now about peaking hopefully in the playoffs and playing our best soccer at the end of the year.”