TRINITY — Trinity couldn’t keep pace with Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs fell behind late in the second quarter and trailed by double digits the rest of the way in falling 95-77 in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
In the girls game, Trinity struggled from the get-go against Eastern Randolph’s fullcourt defense and lost 71-55.
“Well, when you’re missing and they’re making, that’s what happens,” Bulldogs boys coach Tim Kelly said. “We were getting looks, but we just couldn’t score. We got the ball inside a couple times and couldn’t score.
“I’ve been there before,” he said with a smile.
Dominic Payne scored 37 to key Trinity (13-4 overall, 3-2 conference), which came into the game in third place in the conference. Dylan Hodges added 22 points as the Bulldogs kept up early but trailed off in the second.
Trinity stayed within four with five minutes left in the half. But the Wildcats — forcing misses and turnovers on defense and quickly firing outlet passes way upcourt for easy baskets — went on a 20-7 run to lead 48-31 at halftime.
“It’s a frustrating game as a coach,” Kelly said, describing playing against Eastern Randolph’s trapping defense. “All you can really do against it is attack gaps — you can’t run set plays against it.
“The game, which I think it should be, goes into the players’ hands. We made a couple little adjustments and made some runs. And no disrespect to them, but we caught them on a hot night.”
Eastern Randolph (14-1, 5-0), ranked No. 2 in the NCHSAA 1A West, extended its lead to 29 late in the third. The Bulldogs had spurts to keep things interesting — pulling within 16 twice midway through the fourth.
But the Wildcats, led by Pierce Leonard with 29 points and Nicah Taylor with 27 points, maintained a comfortable margin to secure the win.
“They’re a 1A school, so they won’t get the No. 2 seed in the 2A,” Kelly said. “Anybody can still win the No. 2 seed. We’re 3-2 and we’ve got Randleman on Friday. We just have to wait and see what we do. We really need to finish out with a win there and then start all over again.”
GIRLS GAME
Kennedy Jackson scored 26 points while Autumn Gentry, who recently committed to Bridgewater College, added 21 points to lead Trinity (10-7, 2-3).
“Second half, I thought we played them even,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “First half, we got in a running game, and we’re not a running team. That got us out of it.”
Eastern Randolph (7-5, 3-2), led by Brecken Snotherly with 28 points and Ziera Watson with 20 points, outscored Trinity 19-8 over an eight-minute stretch in the first and second quarters to lead by 15 with five minutes left in the half.
The Bulldogs, struggling to solve the Wildcats’ fullcourt defense, trailed 39-23 at halftime. They fell behind 22 in the third but rallied within 10 with 2:40 left in the game. But they couldn’t pull closer.
Trinity, nearing the end of its first run through conference play, travels to Randleman on Friday.
“We’re coming back,” Sink said. “I think that hurt us, not playing but just one game last week. You get tired of practicing. I think that’s the big thing — we just weren’t able to get back into the flow of things.”
