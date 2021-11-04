SALISBURY — East Davidson lost to Central Carolina 1A/2A foe Salisbury 3-2 in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A boys soccer tournament Wednesday at Salisbury.
The third-seeded Hornets, which defeated the Golden Eagles 2-0 twice in the regular season, improved to 19-2 and will play Forbush or Monroe in the third round. East, the No. 14 seed, finishes 12-6-1.
THOMAS JEFFERSON, N.C. LEADERSHIP
MOORESBORO — No. 18 seed Thomas Jefferson upset No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A boys soccer tournament Wednesday. The Gryphons led 2-0 at halftime.
The loss was the first for N.C. Leadership, which finished the season 21-1-1. Thomas Jefferson improves to 9-7.