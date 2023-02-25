HIGH POINT — James Madison rolled past High Point University 19-8 in nonconference women’s lacrosse Saturday at Very Stadium.
HIGH POINT — James Madison rolled past High Point University 19-8 in nonconference women’s lacrosse Saturday at Very Stadium.
Miles Jordan and Emma Genovese scored two goals for the Panthers (1-2). Emma Nowakowski and Mena Leoscher added one each.
Isabella Peterson scored eight goals on 13 shots and Tai Jankowski four for the Dukes, who outshot HPU 34-21.
Down 4-1, HPU went on a run of three goals for a 4-4 tie. JMU (3-1) scored six straight, a run that ended with 10:46 left in third and never got closer than. The Dukes netted the last five scores.
Loescher dished three assists and Nowakowski two. Taylor Suplee made 10 saves in the cage.
The Panthers now go on a West Coast swing, playing at Southern Cal on Friday and San Diego State on Sunday.