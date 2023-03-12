Duke basketball logo.jpg

GREENSBORO — Duke beat Virginia at its own game Saturday night and made Jon Scheyer just the third head coach to win in his first ACC championship game.

In a defensive struggle that most times would favor the Cavaliers under head coach Tony Bennett, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils were more stingy and prevailed 59-49 in extending the program’s record number of ACC tournament titles to 22 with its first since 2019.

