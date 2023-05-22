The Rockers will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Lancaster Barnstormers in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today at Truist Field. The two games are part of a three-game series that ends on Wednesday.

High Point lost a doubleheader against Long Island 4-2 and 8-3 on Sunday after the Ducks won the series opener 4-1 on Friday.

Trending Videos