The Rockers will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Lancaster Barnstormers in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today at Truist Field. The two games are part of a three-game series that ends on Wednesday.
High Point lost a doubleheader against Long Island 4-2 and 8-3 on Sunday after the Ducks won the series opener 4-1 on Friday.
The Rockers scored all three runs in Sunday’s second game in the first inning. After D.J. Burt led off the game with a walk, Michael Martinez singled, moving Burt to third. John Nogowski then grounded to short and the Ducks retired Martinez at second as Burt scored. After Nogowski stole second, he came around to score on a single by Zander Wiel. Wiel made it 3-0 by scoring on a sac fly by Ryan Grotjohn.
The Rockers had seven hits in the second game with Burt and Wiel each accounting for two. Liam O’Sullivan gave up six runs and took the loss.
In the first game, Chris Rollins, who was signed by the Rockers as an emergency starter, gave up three runs in the first and one in the second. High Point’s two runs came on an RBI single by Nogowski in the third inning and a solo homer by Grotjohn in the seventh.