CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The Long Island Ducks were able to overcome a 4-1 deficit to end High Point’s four-game winning streak with a 5-4 win Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Rockers built a 4-1 lead after two innings but were held scoreless the rest of the way. The Rockers tallied twice in the first inning as D.J. Burt led off the game with a single and moved to second on a single by Michael Martinez. Burt took third following John Nogowski’s fly ball out to right. Zander Wiel then delivered a run-scoring single with Martinez moving to third before Ryan Grotjohn singled to plate Martinez for a 2-0 lead.

