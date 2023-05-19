CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The Long Island Ducks were able to overcome a 4-1 deficit to end High Point’s four-game winning streak with a 5-4 win Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
The Rockers built a 4-1 lead after two innings but were held scoreless the rest of the way. The Rockers tallied twice in the first inning as D.J. Burt led off the game with a single and moved to second on a single by Michael Martinez. Burt took third following John Nogowski’s fly ball out to right. Zander Wiel then delivered a run-scoring single with Martinez moving to third before Ryan Grotjohn singled to plate Martinez for a 2-0 lead.
The Ducks got one run back in the bottom of the first as Boog Powell walked, motored to third on a single by Daniel Murphy and scored on a Sam Travis sacrifice fly.
The Rockers went up 4-1 with two more runs in the second. With one out, John Daly reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second when Burt’s smash to third base was misplayed. Daly then swiped third, his seventh stolen base of the year, before scoring on a sac fly by Michael Martinez. After Nogowski drew a walk, Wiel singled to put High Point ahead 4-1.
High Point starter Sam Burton, signed earlier in the day, went five innings and gave up just three hits and one run while striking out four and was not involved in the decision. Burton, who played in college for Winston-Salem State, has spent time in the independent leagues since 2017. In two starts for the Rockers last season, he allowed 10 runs in nine innings.
The Rockers scored all of their runs off Long Island starter Stephen Tarpley, who allowed seven hits and a walk while fanning four.
Three Long Island relievers, Jose Jose, Al Alburquerque (W, 1-0) and Kevin Quackenbush (S, 1) were able to hold the Rockers scoreless over the final three innings.
Long Island tied the game with three runs in the sixth as Dustin Woodcock singled with one out off reliever Gabriel Castellanos before Mike Wilson was hit by a pitch. Philip Caulfield singled to load the bases but Castellanos induced Powell to popout for the second out. Adeiny Hechavarria lifted a fly ball behind first base that Nogowski was not able to corral, allowing two runs to score on the error. A single by Murphy then tied the game at 4-4.
In the eighth, Powell singled to right and went to second on a walk to Hechavarria off High Point reliever Taylor Guerrieri (L, 0-1) before taking third on a passed ball by catcher Tyler Blaum. Murphy then grounded out as Powell scored to put the Ducks up 5-4. Nogowski hit a two-out double in the ninth but was stranded.
Wiel had three hits and a pair of RBI in the game while John Daly went two-for-four. Murphy led the Long Island offense with three hits and two RBI.
The Ducks have postponed Saturday’s game due to a forecast of inclement weather. The two clubs will play a day-night doubleheader on Sunday with game one beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:30. Both contests will be seven inning games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.