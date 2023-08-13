CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The High Point Rockers managed just three hits as Charleston salvaged the final game of the three-game series with a 3-1 win over the Rockers on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.
D.J. Burt hit a triple in the fourth inning, John Daly singled in the fifth and Brian Parreira lined a single in the sixth to account for High Point’s three safeties.
The Rockers maintain a half-game lead over Gastonia in the second half race for the Atlantic League’s South Division pennant. The Rockers are 18-12 in the second half with the Honey Hunters at 17-12. High Point’s overall record of 59-34 remains the best record in the Atlantic League.
For the third straight game, the Dirty Birds struck first, going up 1-0 in the second as Yovan Gonzalez singled home Telvin Nash from second base. Nash was again the catalyst in the third, singling to score Jalen Smith, who had singled and stole second base to go up 2-0.
The Rockers put a run on the board in the fourth when Burt tripled and scored on a grounder to first by Ben Aklinski. High Point trailed 2-1 after four innings.
Charleston’s Dwight Smith Jr. homered off High Point starter Mickey Jannis (L, 10-4) in the fifth inning to give the Dirty Birds a 3-1 lead.
Jannis went six innings and allowed seven hits and three runs while walking four and striking out seven. Charleston starter Danny Wirchansky (W, 5-4) also went six innings and held the Rockers to three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Three Charleston relievers, Ryan Clark, Jacob Bosiokovic and closer Yaramil Hiraldo kept the Rockers without a hit over the final three innings while allowing just one base runner.
The Rockers had their opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and stranding Burt at third with one out after he had walked and then stole second and third.
Nash finished with three hits for the Dirty Birds while Gonzalez and Miller each had two.
The Rockers will have Monday off and then start a three-game series at the Lexington Counter Clocks on Tuesday, August 15.