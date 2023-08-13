CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The High Point Rockers managed just three hits as Charleston salvaged the final game of the three-game series with a 3-1 win over the Rockers on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.

D.J. Burt hit a triple in the fourth inning, John Daly singled in the fifth and Brian Parreira lined a single in the sixth to account for High Point’s three safeties.