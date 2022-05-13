HIGH POINT – Davis DeLille was the first High Point Central boys golfer in decades to have a state championship in sight.
He was achingly close. But even though it didn’t quite work out, the journey he and the Bison made in getting there and winning a regional title was a memorable one.
“I think that was kind of the cherry on top for senior year, to really just go out there and play well,” said DeLille, a senior, looking back on the team’s regional championship. “Everyone played pretty much the best they could.”
Central was on the outside looking in for many years following a swell of talent in the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. But a combination of factors put it in position this season to make a run.
First, DeLille has been a strong player in regional events for a number of years. So much so that he’s signed to play collegiately at East Carolina. Add in a handful of players who have become passionate about golf as well.
Plus, the Bison this school year moved from the Metro 4A Conference, where they faced some of the state’s largest schools, to the Mid-State 3A Conference, where competition has been more even.
Suddenly Central – featuring seniors DeLille, Hunter Busick, Adam Peacock and Ian White, freshman Riley Johnson and sophomore Peter Biesecker – had the right mix.
“They've grown,” Central coach Joel Battle said. “It's grown over the last couple of years. Davis was constantly dropping strokes off his average. Ian became our Mr. Consistent. He might not have his best day, but he was always solid. And Hunter would have really good days. So it all worked out.“
The Bison took second behind Rockingham County in the conference’s team standings, but DeLille earned the conference’s individual championship and the Bison moved on to the Midwest regional May 2.
On that day at the Country Club of Salisbury, everything clicked for Central – DeLille fired a 5-under 66, which was the lone under-par round of the event, while Busick, Johnson and White all shot in the low 80s.
The result was stellar – the individual medalist honor for DeLille and the team championship for the Bison.
“It was a huge deal,” Battle said. “Simply because we had a goal of being there. But not only being there but also winning, it was a huge achievement for those guys. I think they surprised themselves.
“But at the same time, we talked a few times about how we hadn't had a day where two or three guys all played well. I kept preaching how we just have to show up on one day and play our best. It all worked out for them on that day.”
The final step was the NCHSAA 3A state championship, which was Central’s first team appearance since a four-year run ended in 2005. The 36-hole event was set for Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, at Pinehurst No. 6.
The Bison – who last won a team title in 1949, which was their fourth during an early run of success – struggled in challenging conditions on the difficult No. 6 course, which sits within a neighborhood and is lined with out of bounds stakes.
But DeLille – looking to become the Bison’s first champion since Bobby Padgett in 1949 – stayed in contention individually the first day with a 2-over 74, hanging in second place a shot behind the overnight leader.
The second day DeLille again didn’t have his best round, finishing with a 3-over 75. But he found himself in a four-way tie for first with Nick Norman from Forestview, Luke Mosley from JH Rose and Gavin Drose from Cape Fear.
Returning to the 18th hole for the playoff, DeLille found himself out of bounds right and unfortunately was eliminated with a triple bogey. Eventually, Mosley captured the individual title while JH Rose also won the team title.
“I think a big part about it is,” DeLille said, “I told myself after the week that I played with my C game and I was in position to win. So I think that's just a big takeaway, knowing that I can not play my best and still be in contention.
“It's hard golf,” he added. “It's hard under pressure. It's hard enough just playing for fun. So under pressure really just adds that extra factor. I've put myself in a lot of these situations, and I’ve taken away a new aspect of what I learned.”
When it was all over, DeLille and this year’s Bison made their mark on the program’s lengthy history.
“I loved all four years and just getting better and better each year, even with the one COVID year that we had,” he said. “And just growing as a team, really. Those guys came in sophomore year and just worked hard together.
“Unfortunately we have four seniors leaving, but hopefully some more guys will come in and continue the success – that'd be great to see. But it feels great to get Central back on the map.”
