Wake Forest has now reached 12 Atlantic Coast Conference wins for the seventh time in program history and the first since the 2008-09 season.
The Demon Deacons have a chance to tie their single-season record of 13 ACC wins, set during the 2002-03 and 2004-05 seasons, in its regular season finale on Wednesday night against N.C. State. Tipoff will be at 9 p.m., and the game will air live on Bally Sports South and other regional sports networks.
Wake Forest trails fourth-place Miami (12-6) by half a game in the ACC standings. The top four seeds in the ACC Tournament get a double-bye. Miami plays at Boston College on Wednesday and at Syracuse on Saturday.
In Saturday night’s 99-77 win over Louisville, Jake LaRavia led Wake Forest with 23 points and became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, though just 423 of his 1,014 have come during his one season with Wake Forest. He scored 591 in two seasons at Indiana State, where last year he averaged 12.5 points per game and was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team.
Daivien Williamson reached 1,000 points for his career earlier this season. Alondes Williams is 72 points away from scoring 1,000, and Isaiah Mucius is 71 points away, so Wake Forest could end up with four active players with more than 1,000 career points.
In the Louisville game, all five Wake Forest starters reached double figures. Wake Forest rolled through the second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 95-64 advantage with 3:40 remaining. At that point, the Deacons had made 72% of their shots in the second half. Soon after that they emptied the bench.
It was just the third win over Louisville in program history and the first since March 1, 2017.