Five ACC teams were named to the NCAA men’s tournament on Sunday, but Wake Forest was not among them.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons finished 23-9 overall and 13-7 in the ACC, the fifth best conference record. This is the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 that the ACC Coach of the Year and ACC Player of the Year have not made the tournament.
The NCAA tournament brackets, announced Sunday, have the Duke Blue Devils as the No. 2 seed in the West Region. Duke begins play Friday at Greenville, South Carolina, against Cal State Fullerton. The Duke-Fullerton winner will play the winner of the game between No. 7 seed Michigan State and No. 10 Davidson on Sunday.
Notre Dame, runner-up to Duke in the ACC regular season, will play Rutgers in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday. The winner of that game earns the No. 11 seed in the West Region and will play No. 6 seed Alabama on Friday in San Diego.
North Carolina was placed in the East Region as the No. 8 seed in Hubert Davis' first season as head coach and will play No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday at Fort Worth, Texas. The winner will face either No. 1 Baylor or No. 16 Norfolk State on Saturday.
Miami was seeded No. 10 in the Midwest Region and will face No. 7 seed Southern California (26-7) on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Virginia Tech enters the NCAA tournament among the nation's hottest teams with 13 wins in its last 15 games, including four in four days to win the ACC tournament. The Hokies, seeded No. 11 in the East Region, will play No. 6 seed Texas on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest was selected to the National Invitational Tournament and will host Towson on Wednesday for the Demon Deacons’ first postseason appearance since 2017.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in the NCAA Tournament.
The Big East, Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences have six teams apiece; the Mountain West four; the West Coast and Pac-12 three apiece; and the American Athletic Conference and Atlantic 10 each have two.
The last four teams into the tournament were Indiana, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Wyoming. Indiana and Wyoming will play in Dayton, Ohio, for a 12 seed in the East Region. The winner of that game gets top-seeded Baylor on Thursday.
The first four teams out of the tournament were Texas A&M, Dayton, Oklahoma and SMU.