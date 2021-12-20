WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The High Point University women’s basketball team flirted with the lead in the third quarter, then fell to Dayton 71-64 in the West Palm Beach Invitational at Keiser University.
Down 39-26 at halftime, the Panthers (3-7) forged ties at 43-43 and 45-45, then grabbed the lead 48-45 when Callie Scheier hit a 3 with just under three minutes to go in the third period. It was the only time HPU led after the opening minutes.
The Flyers (7-3) responded with eight straight points in going up 53-48. The Panthers never got closer than three and trailed by as many as nine in the fourth quarter.
Jaden Wrightsell led HPU with 15 points but attempted 17 shots. Cydney Johnson added 12, and Nakyak Terrell, Jebnson Edwards and Callie Scheier had 11 points each.
Wrightsell and Jenson Edwards grabbed six rebounds apiece, and Johnson and Jordan Edwards had five.
Erin Whalen led Dayton with 26 points, with all of her eight field goals from 3-point range on 12 attempts, the main reason the Flyers shot 56.3% (9 of 16) from beyond the arc. Dayton made just 16 of its 39 two-point attempts.
Makira Cook added 12 points. Araion Bradshaw grabbed 12 rebounds as the Flyers outrebounded HPU 41-20.
HPU continues play here against Florida Gulf Coast today at 1:30 p.m.