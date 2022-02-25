WINSTON-SALEM — Alicia Dawson and Hannah Brookover scored High Point University’s two first-place finishes during the second day of the Big South Conference indoor track and field meet Friday at JDL Fast track.
Dawson leaped 12.45 meters in winning the women’s triple jump. Brookover finished the 3,000 meter run in 9:51.52, edging Hannah Moran of Radford.
Brookover, Olive Allen and Sydney Bagus of HPU finished 2-4 in the women’s mile while Franziska Jacobs of the Panthers was sixth. Camryn Harper finished second and Allen fifth in the 800 meters.
Nylie Facey of HPU finished third in the women’s 60 hurdles behind two A&T runners.
Chris Van Niekirk took third in the men’s weight throw. El Hocine Bouchrak of HPU was third in the men’s 3,000 and fifth in the men’s mile.
Larry Coaxum was fifth and Dekairi Brown sixth in the men’s triple jump as Campbell swept the top four spots. Terris Burton of High Point was fifth in the men’s 400. Gabriel Ludwick was fourth in the men’s 800, and Paul Gore finished fourth in the men’s 200.
Campbell, keyed by Athanas Koiko’s wins in the mile, 3,000 and 5,000, came from behind and edged HPU 141-123 for the men’s team title. The Camels also won the men’s distance medley, the triple jump and pole vault.
North Carolina A&T won eight events and overtook HPU for the women’s title. The Aggies finished with 207 points HPU was runner-up with 159.
A&T swept the top four in the 200 meter dash, finished first-third-fifth-sixth in the 400 meter dash, first-third-fourth in the 800, 1-2 in the 60 hurdles, first and third in the women’s high jump and also won the shot put, weight throw, 4X400 relay and distance medley relay.