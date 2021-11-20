DAVIDSON — Davidson held visiting High Point University to just over 27 percent shooting, dominated the rebounding battle and prevailed 76-54 in women’s college basketball Saturday in Belk Arena.
HPU made just two field goals in falling behind 18-10 in the first quarter and never fully recovered during the nonconference matchup. They trailed 37-26 at halftime and 59-43 at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers’ starters hit just 11 out of their 47 field goal tries. Claire Wyatt led HPU’s scoring with 17 points and Jenson Edwards added 15.
Elle Sutphin, who hit 11 of 19 shots by herself, topped Davidson’s scoring with 23 points and Adelaide Fuller added 15.