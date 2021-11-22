DAVIDSON — Davidson held visiting High Point University to just over 27% shooting, dominated the rebounding battle and prevailed 76-54 in women’s college basketball Saturday in Belk Arena.
HPU made just two field goals in falling behind 18-10 in the first quarter and never fully recovered during the nonconference matchup. They trailed 37-26 at halftime and 59-43 at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers’ starters hit just 11 out of their 47 field goal tries. Claire Wyatt led HPU’s scoring with 17 points and Jenson Edwards added 15.
Elle Sutphin, who hit 11 of 19 shots by herself, topped Davidson’s scoring with 23 points and Adelaide Fuller added 15.
HPU MEN’S BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE — High Point University forward Zack Austin was named the Big South Conference’s Freshman Basketball Player of the Week for games played Nov. 15-21, the conference announced Monday.
Austin averaged 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in three games last week. He opened with 11 points, four rebounds, three blocks, three helpers and a steal in the Panthers’ narrow loss at Notre Dame on Tuesday. Austin then scored 14 points with eight rebounds, seven rejections and three steals in a victory over Howard on Saturday. He concluded his week with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, plus three assists and two blocks in a loss to Georgia State. Austin went 10-of-14 from the free throw line (71.4%) and made six three-pointers in the three games.
HITOMS COACH STEPS DOWN
THOMASVILLE — Scott Davis has stepped down as the HiToms head coach, the organization announced Monday. He will remain with the team in an advisory role in the player development department.
Davis, who previously coached powerhouse Wesleyan Christian, led High Point-Thomasville to a 32-22 record overall and 25-19 record in the Coastal Plain League. The team finished second in the CPL West and reached the divisional round of the Petitt Cup playoffs.
“I greatly enjoyed coaching the HiToms this past summer,” Scott Davis said. “We assembled a talented group and made a run at bringing home the HiToms’ fourth CPL title but fell one game short in the Western Division finals, losing to the eventual 2021 CPL champion Savannah Bananas. It was a dream come true to coach at the collegiate level and I am grateful to Greg (Suire, the team’s president) for giving me one final summer with my son, Luke, and an amazing group of young men.”
CENTRAL-ANDREWS BASKETBALL TONIGHT
HIGH POINT — High Point Central will host rival T.W. Andrews for a trio of basketball games tonight.
The JV boys will play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 6:30 and the varsity girls at 8.
Tickets will be $7 at the gate or on the Go Fan app.
HEADLINERS CHALLENGE READY
HIGH POINT — The Sport Clips Headliners Challenge basketball showcase will start Friday and continue Saturday at Wesleyan Christian.
Times and pairings are:
Friday
11:30 a.m. — Bishop McGuinness boys vs. Piedmont Classical
Noon — Greensboro Day girls vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Auxiliary Gym)
1 p.m. — Apex Friendship girls vs. Chestnut Park Academy
2 p.m. — Rabun Gap girls vs. Durham Academy (Auxiliary Gym)
2:30 p.m. — Salisbury girls vs. North Surry
4 p.m. — Salisbury boys vs. Uwharrie Prep
5:30 p.m. — Piedmont Classical girls vs. Wesleyan Christian
Saturday
10 a.m. — Forsyth Home Educators girls vs. Durham Academy
11:30 a.m. — Asheboro girls vs. Greensboro Day
1 p.m. — Asheboro boys vs. Salisbury
2:30 p.m. — Salisbury girls vs. Apex Friendship
4 p.m. — Asheville Christian girls vs. Charlotte Christian
5:30 p.m. — Wesleyan Christian boys vs. Covenant Day
7 p.m. — High Point Christian girls vs. Winston-Salem Christian
8:30 p.m. — High Point Christian boys vs. Piedmont Classical