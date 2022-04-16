HIGH POINT — The numbers suggested High Point University’s baseball team might have a good offensive outing in the last game of a three-game Big South series Saturday at Williard Stadium,
Radford lefthander Zach Davidson proved wrong the numbers that included an 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA and 26 runs allowed in 29.1 innings as the Highlanders’ No. 3 weekend starter.
Davidson tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout and throwing 66 strikes and 95 pitches as the Panthers fell 3-0 and verified their weak numbers on offense that include the ranking 10th in the conference in batting average and ninth in runs scored.
“Their guy was better than all of us, it was simple as that,” HPU coach Joey Hammond said. “He pitched with conviction and wasn’t anything special or that we didn’t expect or we’re not capable of succeeding against.
It was the first complete game for a Radford pitcher since a 2019 contest against Charleston Southern and the Highlanders’ first shutout since a 2019 game against Appalachian State.
HPU had three baserunners total — on Charlie Klingler’s leadoff single in the first and Jackson Melton’s single and a hit batter in the third. Double plays ended both threats.
Davidson coaxed the Panthers into 19 flyball outs, a half a dozen were hit sharply but played well defensively. He struck out just three in addition to not walking anyone.
“He didn’t show the ability to be a strike-thrower through the course of the season and he did today,” Hammond said. “Credit to him. Our guys need to know better on a day like today when the winds howling in that you can’t hit balls in the air. We hit six on the button but right at people and the defense plays better when your pitcher is not giving away free bases.
“Our pitchers did fine. They gave us an opportunity. But we gave up free bases, either on walks or hit-by-pitches in seven of the nine innings. And he gave us just one. So, we’re having to scratch and claw for everything.”
Sam Garcia started on the mound for the Panthers and went the first five innings. He gave up two runs on Avery Spencer’s double in the second after the bases loaded were on a hit batter, a slow roller up the third-base line and a walk. Garcia gave up two hits, walked three, hit three batters and struck out four.
Everett Vaughan went the other four innings and allowed a run in the eighth on Cameron Pittman’s single that scored Julian Rojas, who walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and on to third on a flyout. Vaughan walked three and struck out two.
“I thought Sam did a great job, gutted it out and I thought Everette did a fine job,” Hammond said. “They did enough to give us a chance. You talk about having a small margin for error there it is. Their guy is constantly throwing strikes and making us earn every 90 feet, and we’re giving them high traffic innings.
“We couldn’t execute and get him off his spot with bunts. We haven’t gotten one down for a hit all season and that’s embarrassing. We’ve got to find a way for that to be a weapon. We tried it a couple of times and couldn’t get them down.
It was the second straight game that HPU struggled in a loss to the Highlanders after rolling for 15 runs in the series opener Thursday. The Panthers fell to 12-14, 7-8 in the Big South while Radford improved to 12-23, 6-9.
“They didn’t give us anything to stack an inning the last two games,” Hammond said. “Thursday, they gave us some free bases and we were able to stack some innings. I think we hit the ball just as hard all three games but Thursday we hit it where they weren’t and the last two games we hit it at them.”
The Panthers now face a tough five-game week. They travel to Elon on Tuesday, host N.C. State on Wednesday at Truist Point and host Northeastern in a three-game nonconference series that begins Friday.
Hammond already has his eyes set on a three-game series in three weeks against North Carolina A&T. It could go a long way in determining whether the Panthers qualify for the Big South tournament that they host May 25-28 at Truist Point.
“I make no bones about it,” Hammond said. “We have to use these next two weeks to get ourselves prepared . . .because undoubtedly that’s our whole season. Everything rides on that series. We have to make some ground there so we don’t have to do something extraordinary in the two remaining series after that against Campbell and Presbyterian.”
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
RADFORD, Va. — Abby Hormes made10 out of 12 shots on goal and the High Point University women’s lacrosse team buried host Radford 21-7 in a Big South match Saturday.
HPU went up 5-0 in the first 7:03 and never led by less than four after that. Hornes had two of the Panthers first three goals, five of the first nine and six of a dozen as HPU led 12-3 at the half.
HPU improved to 6-8 and 5-1 in the conference with their fifth straight league victory by 12 goals or more since losing the conference opener to Campbell.
Mena Loescher added five goals. Pia Cavallaro, Nicole Pugh and Key Rosselli had two each.
Pugh has four assists. Hornes, Caitlyn Baehr and Mena Loescher had one each.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday at Furman.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HAMPTON, Va. — High Point University rolled to a 25-8 victory at Hampton on Friday in Southern Conference men’s lacrosse as 18 players scored for the Panthers.
HPU attacker Asher Nolting scored two goals and dished seven assists, giving him 198 assists for his career. Jack Vanoverbeke provided the most goals for the Panthers (7-5, 2-1) with three.
HPU led 10-3 after one period, 18-4 at halftime and 20-4 entering the fourth quarter.
Hunter Vines, Caison Dillon, Zach Diamond and Brayden Mayea added two goals each in addition to Nolting.
Jack Sawyer, Brad Rider, Nick Murphy, Matt Lee, Michael Ippolito, Jackson Clay, Isiah Moran-Weeks, Balke Wyman, Logan Lazasz, Nick Risso and Travis Dick had one each.
No one for the Pirates (0-8) scored more than one goal.
Damien Romondo had three assists. Sawyer had two, and Caison Dillon and Vanoverbeke had one.
HPU returns to action on Saturday against Richmond in the final home regular-season game at Vert Stadium. The Panthers and Spiders are tied for second in the league at 2-1 behind Jacksonville. The top four in the six-team conference qualifies for the league tournament May 5 and 7 at Vert Stadium.