HIGH POINT — The numbers suggested High Point University’s baseball team might have a good offensive outing in the last game of a three-game Big South series Saturday at Williard Stadium.
Radford lefthander Zach Davidson proved wrong the numbers that included an 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA and 26 runs allowed in 29.1 innings as the Highlanders’ No. 3 weekend starter.
Davidson tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout, throwing 66 strikes and 95 pitches as the Panthers fell 3-0 and verified their weak numbers on offense that include the ranking 10th in the conference in batting average and ninth in runs scored.
“Their guy was better than all of us – it was simple as that,” HPU coach Joey Hammond said. “He pitched with conviction and wasn’t anything special or that we didn’t expect or we’re not capable of succeeding against."
It was the first complete game for a Radford pitcher since a 2019 contest against Charleston Southern and the Highlanders’ first shutout since a 2019 game against Appalachian State.
HPU had three baserunners total — on Charlie Klingler’s leadoff single in the first and Jackson Melton’s single and a hit batter in the third. Double plays ended both threats.
Davidson coaxed the Panthers into 19 flyball outs; a half a dozen were hit sharply but played well defensively. He struck out just three in addition to not walking anyone.
“Our guys need to know better on a day like today when the winds howling in that you can’t hit balls in the air," Hammond said. "We hit six on the button but right at people, and the defense plays better when your pitcher is not giving away free bases."
Sam Garcia started on the mound for the Panthers and went the first five innings. He gave up two runs on Avery Spencer’s double in the second after the bases loaded were on a hit batter, a slow roller up the third-base line and a walk. Garcia gave up two hits, walked three, hit three batters and struck out four.
Everett Vaughan went the other four innings and allowed a run in the eighth on Cameron Pittman’s single that scored Julian Rojas, who walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and on to third on a flyout. Vaughan walked three and struck out two.
It was the second straight game that HPU struggled in a loss to the Highlanders after rolling for 15 runs in the series opener Thursday. The Panthers fell to 12-14, 7-8 in the Big South while Radford improved to 12-23, 6-9.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
RADFORD, Va. — Abby Hormes made 10 out of 12 shots on goal and the High Point University women’s lacrosse team buried host Radford 21-7 in a Big South match Saturday.
HPU went up 5-0 in the first 7:03 and never led by less than four after that. Hornes had two of the Panthers' first three goals, five of the first nine and six of a dozen as HPU led 12-3 at the half.
HPU improved to 6-8 overall and 5-1 in the conference with its fifth straight league victory by 12 goals or more since losing the conference opener to Campbell.
Mena Loescher added five goals. Pia Cavallaro, Nicole Pugh and Key Rosselli had two each.
Pugh had four assists. Hormes, Caitlyn Baehr and Loescher had one each.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday at Furman.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HAMPTON, Va. — High Point University rolled to a 25-8 victory at Hampton on Friday in Southern Conference men’s lacrosse as 18 players scored for the Panthers.
HPU attacker Asher Nolting scored two goals and dished seven assists, giving him 198 assists for his career. Jack Vanoverbeke provided the most goals for the Panthers (7-5, 2-1) with three.
HPU led 10-3 after one period, 18-4 at halftime and 20-4 entering the fourth quarter.
Hunter Vines, Caison Dillon, Zach Diamond and Brayden Mayea added two goals each in addition to Nolting.
Jack Sawyer, Brad Rider, Nick Murphy, Matt Lee, Michael Ippolito, Jackson Clay, Isiah Moran-Weeks, Blake Wyman, Logan Lazasz, Nick Rizzo and Travis Dick had one each.
No one for the Pirates (0-8) scored more than one goal.
Damien Ramondo had three assists. Sawyer had two, and Dillon and Vanoverbeke had one.
HPU returns to action on Saturday against Richmond in the final home regular-season game at Vert Stadium. The Panthers and Spiders are tied for second in the league at 2-1 behind Jacksonville. The top four in the six-team conference qualify for the league tournament May 5 and 7 at Vert Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD
HIGH POINT – High Point University won the men’s team title in the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Vert Stadium.
El Hocine Bouchrak led the Panthers, winning the 1500 meters in 3:47.41 and the 800 in 1:52.08. Deron Dudley won the 100 meters in 10.32 meters and finished second in the 200.
Terris Burton II won the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 52.50. Burton also came in fourth place in the men's 110m hurdles with a time of 15.36. Hunter Steinau won the 5,000m run with a personal best time of 14:34.32.
Chris Van Niekerk won the men's discus with a throw of 56.97m and finished in third place in the men's shot put with a throw of 17.80m. Freddie Allen III also won the men's long jump with a mark of 7.31m.
HPU’s women finished third.
Hannah Brookover of High Point University was a two-time winner in the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Brookover won the 1500 meters in a facility-record time of 4:24.40 and the 800 meters in 2:09.05 as fellow Panther Camryn Harper finished a close second.
Sydney Horn posted another victory in the pole vault, clearing 4.11 meters. Ashley Jones prevailed in the 5000, leading Anna Ritter and Katie Taylor in a 1-2-3 HPU finish. Alicia Dawson took the long jump with a leap of 6.22 meters.