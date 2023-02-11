HIGH POINT – High Point University couldn’t sustain a hot start and fell to Davidson 17-13 in the women’s lacrosse season opener for both squads Saturday at Vert Stadium.

Led by the playmaking of attacker Mean Loescher, the Panthers scored the first four goals and six of the first eight before the Wildcats fought back. HPU fell behind 10-8 in the third quarter, went up 11-10 with 6:13 left in the third quarter and was outscored 7-2 the rest of the way.

