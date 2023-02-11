High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.