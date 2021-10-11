HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford kept fighting, even when things weren’t going its way against a good team, and eventually found a way to win.
The Cowgirls rallied to win the final two sets – including a nail-biter fifth set that went into extra points – and beat Bishop McGuinness 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 20-18 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southwest.
"One of the quotes we've been saying a lot is: Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it," Southwest coach Meredith Antley said. "So I challenged them: Let's react. Let's not just kind of wait and let them take this from us. And they did a better job reading their big outside, and I think we did a good job making better decisions.
"We missed a few less serves – we still missed more than I'd like to," she said with a smile. "But they did a better job just seeing the court. (The Villains) are going to make good plays. We just have to make sure that we shake it off and come back and make a good play against them."
Akila Hardie had 16 kills and seven blocks to lead Southwest (6-14), which had been struggling of late in the powerful Metro 4A Conference. Allie Roll added 18 assists, while Caleigh Vocke and Alex Gray each had 22 digs.
"That was just great – we needed that," Hardie said. "I think the first game we had a lot of energy. And then it started to drop. They have some really strong servers, strong hitters. So, you have to close out blocks, have a play on serve-receive and just get it done."
Chrisbel Alcantara had 21 kills and 13 digs for the Villains (18-5-1), who have clinched the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference regular-season title. Jeanna Hauk added 33 assists, 12 digs and five kills, and Emma Briody had 29 digs.
"First of all, Southwest played great," Bishop coach Shawn Jacbosen said. "They wouldn't let anything hit the floor and made us fight for every point. Hats off to them – they played really well. We played well too. But our serves killed us. We had way too many service errors within the first two serves. It's hard hard when you give away points like that against a team that's playing scrappy and really wants it."
With Bishop leading 2-1 in the match, the Cowgirls used a 7-2 spurt late in the fourth set to lead 23-16 and hung on to finish off the set and force a fifth-set tiebreaker.
The Villains, who won the first four points, led for much of the early stages of the fifth set. But Southwest rallied to take the lead at 16-15 and momentarily appeared to have won the match.
But a violation was called on the point and the teams were once again deadlocked. From there, Bishop had one opportunity to win the match and fended off another match point.
The Cowgirls, however, grabbed the lead at 19-18 on a violation call and sealed the match on an ace by Hardie that tipped off the net, off a defender and finally hit the floor.
