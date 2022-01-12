HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford is working its way back up to speed.
In their first week back after an extended break, the Cowgirls built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way to beat Southeast Guilford 50-37 in Metro 4A Conference girls basketball Wednesday at Southwest.
“I think we played pretty good,” Southwest coach Nick Scarborough said. “I think right now it’s a struggle for us as we try to get back into the groove after being out with COVID for a week. Considering that, with the limited practice time, they’re playing as well as we can ask.
“We did a good job coming out and executing offensively. We did a really good job trying to do what we’re asking going into the game against the defense we saw.”
Jocelyn Foust scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (10-1 overall, 4-1 conference), coming off a win Tuesday against rival Ragsdale after not playing since the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic championship Dec. 29. Aja Hairston followed with 10 points while Sa’Mya McCullough added six points.
“I feel like we played aggressive in the beginning,” said Foust, a 6-foot-3 senior center. “But, as time went on in the second and third, we made some careless passes. But we picked it up.”
Southwest — forcing turnovers and misses on defense and taking advantage of its size with Foust and Hairston, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, on offense — scored the first 11 points of the game to lead 11-0 with 4:36 left in the opening quarter. It carried a 20-11 lead into the second quarter.
“It was just staying aggressive,” said Foust, who scored 11 in the first quarter. “We had some lapses, but it was just staying aggressive. And just knowing that we can finish inside, because we were the bigger team. So, we just had to stay aggressive.”
The Cowgirls extended their lead to 14 before taking a 30-21 lead into halftime. Their advantage hit 16 in the third, but the Falcons, who got within seven in the second, inched within nine with six minutes left in the game. But Southwest scored seven straight to rebuild its 16-point lead with two minutes left.
Sydney Roberts, who scored nine points in the second half, had 17 points to lead Southeast (9-3, 2-2), which dropped behind Page and into fourth-place tie with Northwest Guilford behind undefeated Northern Guilford.
Southwest, which is in second place with just under a month to go in the regular season, hosts Northwest on Friday.
“It’s just getting our legs back and our timing back,” Scarborough said. “I think we’re in pretty good position right now. I think the goal has to continue to be on defense. I think if we can do that and get better defensively and continue to execute offensively, then I like where we are.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
SW GUILFORD 50, SE GUILFORD 37
SEG 11 10 6 10 — 37
SWG 20 10 11 9 — 50
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Sydney Roberts 17, Donkor 6, McCalop 6, Walker 4, Harris 3, Mason 1
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Jocelyn Foust 15, Aja Hairston 10, McCullough 6, Taylor 5, Guglielmo 5, Perkins 5, Bush 4