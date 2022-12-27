HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford eventually broke free from Oak Grove to win its Christmas tournament opener.
The Cowboys, capitalizing on their size and depth, doubled their lead in the third quarter to beat the Grizzlies 76-50 in the first round of the boys bracket Tuesday in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament at Southwest.
“Body blows is what (former coach Guy) Shavers and I used to talk about,” Southwest coach Greg Vlazny said. “It’s like a heavyweight fight — you body-blow ‘em. They might be OK the first half, but by the third quarter they start to wear down.
“Not a whole lot of teams around here practice the style we play. We feel it’s to our advantage. Of course, our length caused some problems for them as well, and I think we did a better job in the third quarter converting turnovers into points.”
Noah Goldston and Stevon Harrison each had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cowboys (8-2), who had 11 of their 12 players score. Corbin Wilson added 10 points while Christian Johnson and Abdul Abdourahimou each had nine. Martin Giant contributed 12 assists and four steals.
“I think we played decent — decent is the word,” said Goldston, a senior guard/wing. “We could’ve played a little better. We started off the year 6-0 and lost two hard-fought games. So we need to come back in this tournament and put some work in.”
Southwest led the whole way — edging ahead seven in the first and using a seven-point spurt late in the second to help lead 36-22 into halftime. But the Cowboys really pulled away in the third. A run of 10 straight points early in the second gave them a 22-point lead and they led by 28 heading to the fourth.
“We hit some key deep shots,” Goldston said. “We kept feeding the inside as well. We kept getting the fastbreaks and that gave us the bigger lead. … It feels good — it feels good to come out of here with a dub, first win of the Christmas tournament.”
Southwest — which will face West Forsyth in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 — kept its lead around 30, peaking at 33 two minutes into the final quarter. The Grizzlies closed the gap to 23 in the final minute.
Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 11 points to lead Oak Grove (4-6). Dalton Van Leuvan and Prince Hall each followed with nine points as the Grizzlies will take on High Point Central in the consolation bracket at noon.
“It was a 14-point game in the first half, but I didn’t really feel like it was a 14-point deficit,” Oak Grove coach Todd Rausch said. “I thought we played pretty well. If we clean up a few things, then that’s a lot closer game in the first half.
“I thought we did well following the game plan. We rebounded well, we were very aggressive defensively. Second half, they hit some big shots right out of the third quarter. And that kind of took the wind out of our sails.
“We stopped closing off the ball as aggressively as we needed to. And we let them get offensive boards a little too much in the third quarter. That really just changed the pace of the game for us.”