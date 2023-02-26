WINSTON-SALEM – To win a state championship, a lot of stars have to align. Unfortunately for High Point Christian, its final one wasn’t quite in place.

The second-seeded Cougars fell behind big early, tried to regroup and keep their hopes alive but fell 64-43 against top-seeded Concord Academy in the NCISAA 3A girls basketball state championship Saturday afternoon at Calvary Day.

