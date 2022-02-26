WINGATE — High Point Christian’s playoff runs ended in heartbreak, with both the boys and girls teams losing.
The fourth-seeded Cougars boys clawed from a big hole early to lead during the fourth quarter. But third-seeded Concord Academy forced overtime, quickly built a lead in the extra period and defeated HPCA 70-66 in the NCISAA 3A boys basketball championship Saturday at Wingate.
In the girls championship, second-seeded HPCA led by double digits midway through the fourth quarter, but top-seeded Asheville Christian rallied hard to force overtime and made a couple key plays in a close extra frame in defeating HPCA 48-44.
“When you’re making a championship run, a lot of things have to fall your way,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “We were just one play short.”
The HPCA boys fell behind 13-0 over the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game, but roared back to life with a 14-4 run late in the second to briefly lead and were within 26-24 at halftime. An 11-1 run to start the third gave the Cougars an eight-point lead, and they held that same lead with six minutes left in the game.
But the Eagles quickly got back within reach — outscoring HPCA 18-10 to tie the score 60-60 with 47 seconds left. The Cougars had an opportunity to regain the lead with a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left but missed. Fortunately, Concord failed to get off a shot out of a timeout to force overtime.
In overtime, HPCA came up empty on its first three possessions while the Eagles (17-16), who were led by DJ Cuttino with 24 points, scored on their first three trips to lead by seven with 2:50 left. The Cougars got within one on a 3-pointer with 1:18 left.
But Concord made three of four free throws over the final minute while HPCA — which had a shot to tie with 20 seconds left but a tough layup just rolled off the rim — missed on its final three possessions.
“Especially after we were in control most of the second half, it’s difficult to switch and play from behind,” Cooper said. “They had all the momentum and it’s really tough to fight back. I was proud of our guys for fighting back. It’s a tough way to end regulation, but we had a couple good looks there again.”
Darius Kane scored 21 points to lead the Cougars (22-8), who reached the finals for the second time in program history and the first time since 2016, as seniors Thomas McIntosh, Ethan Smith and Kameron Tinnin concluded their careers.
“The day after our season ended last year (in the semifinals) we had a meeting with our returning players,” Cooper said. “To get here and come up just short hurts, but obviously we’re heading in the right direction. We’re excited about the future.”
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPIn the girls championship, HPCA played well to lead big but couldn’t withstand Asheville’s comeback.
“I think down the stretch it was that they’d been here before and we hadn’t,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “So, I think the lack of experience hurt us, but at the same time this group of 16 ladies set the foundation for years to come.”
After building an 11-point lead in the second and extending it to 14 in the third, HPCA still held an 11-point cushion with 4:21 left in regulation. But the Lions turned up the pressure on defense, forcing turnovers and misses, and made shots on offense — including a pair of critical 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds.
A long 3 from the left wing tied the score 42-42 with 11 seconds left in regulation.
The Cougars, who made four of six free throws in the final minute and a half, had an opportunity to win on a runner near the basket just before time expired but missed.
HPCA briefly led during the opening minute of overtime, but Asheville Christian scored on back-to-back possessions to lead by two with 2:02 left. The Cougars, who missed on their final four possessions, caught a break when the Lions missed the front end of a one-and-one with 31.0 seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout with 19.3 seconds left, HPCA — which had won 13 straight in making its first finals appearance — had two attempts at tying the score but missed on the first and had the second blocked. The Lions corralled the loose ball and scored on the other end as time expired.
“We built the lead by being able to execute,” Drew said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch.”
Emma Larios scored 19 points to lead three scorers for the Lions (17-9), who lost by a point in overtime to Concord Academy in last year’s championship game.
Kennedy Powell — a senior alongside Georgia Walls and Caroline Smith — scored 15 points as a strong inside presence for the Cougars (20-10), who reached the semifinals for the first time last year.
It was another big step forward for a program that struggled prior to Drew’s arrival. And HPCA, which won its first conference title this season, looks to be back.
“They’ve been everything to the program,” Drew said of the seniors. “They’ve been committed. They’ve been the most loving and the most hard-working. Without them, we couldn’t be where we are today.”
CONCORD ACADEMY 70
HP CHRISTIAN 66
HPCA 6 18 19 17 6 — 66
CA 17 9 13 21 10 — 70
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Darius Kane 21, Thomas McIntosh 18, Isaiah Sanders 15, Smith 9, Salyer 3
CONCORD ACADEMY
DJ Cuttino 24, Kany Tchanda 21, Noah Van Bibber 11, Munson 9, Cooke 3, Johnson 2
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN GIRLS 48
HP CHRISTIAN 44
HPCA 5 15 12 10 2 — 44
ACA 7 6 11 18 6 — 48
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Kennedy Powell 15, Nadiya Hairston 13, Walker 8, Limbacher 4, Burkhart 4
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
Emma Larios 19, Elizabeth Harrington 15, Evangelina Paulk 14