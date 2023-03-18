THOMASVILLE – There wasn’t a huge amount of difference between top-level teams like High Point Christian and Randleman. But the Cougars made it work nonetheless.

HPCA scratched across a run in the second inning, Dylan Story and Bryson King combined for 10 strikeouts and that was enough to edge powerhouse Randleman 1-0 in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday afternoon at Finch Field.

