WALLBURG — Not playing at its best, Ledford prevailed in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A boys soccer playoffs Monday.
Adrian Luna launched a corner kick that found the right side of the net in the 44th minute and the 10th-seeded Panthers held on to defeat visiting No. 23 seed East Henderson 1-0.
“We kind of expected the game to be like that, but we didn’t expect it to be that close really,” Ledford head coach John Blake said. “The other team played really well and didn’t give us a lot of chances. So, it was survive and advance.”
Ledford, 16-2-3, travels to No. 7 Monroe Central Academy in the second round on Thursday. Central defeated North Davidson 4-0 on Monday.
East Henderson, which finished sixth in the Mountain Seven 3A, ends the season 7-12-3. The Eagles kept possession for most of the first 20 minutes before the Panthers started taking over. Ledford dominated possession in the second half.
“We did get chances but we came out flat,” Blake said. “I don’t think we played very well. Lot of that was dictated by them. They played aggressively and tried to take us out of what we normally do and they did. The second half we settled in and kept the ball more.”
Luna put a curve on the winning kick that appeared to be slightly deflected before it went over the head of the Eagles keeper into the back right corner. Luna wasn’t trying to kick it in.
“Sometimes in practice I try it,” the junior midfielder said. “I was trying to hit it to somebody, and it started curling in and it helped it go into the goal. I was looking to curve towards the goal but I wasn’t meaning for it to go in.”
The closest Ledford came to scoring other than that came in the 21st minute when Camden Way drilled a shot from 15 yards that hit the bottom of the cross bar and landed outside of the goal. That was followed second later by a header that sailed wide.
Despite dominating in the second half, the Panthers failed to create many shots.
“We didn’t play good enough,” Luna said. “We didn’t perform like we can, to our potential. The shots weren’t there. We didn’t have the right mentality going into this game.”
East Henderson mustered its best offensive stretch out of desperation in the last 90 minutes. Thanks to corner kicks, the Eagles were able to get off a series of shots.
“You kind of expect that,” Blake said. “They’re trying to keep their season alive. That’s all we really gave them.”