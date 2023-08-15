Since I was a small boy, my family and I have surf-fished the beaches of North Carolina. As a young man, the full moon of October was the pre-designated time for our family’s only annual full week vacation.
We would pack up the old Plymouth, and later the Rambler station wagon, tie the fishing rods onto the roof and make the trek to Kure Beach and Fort Fisher. We did some pier-fishing and some surf-fishing, but I best remember fishing the “Rocks” just below Fort Fisher. There was a series of rocks that I assumed at the time to be a natural outcropping, though I’ve since figured out it was probably some sort of jetty put there during the Civil War to protect Fort Fisher. We fished just above or just below the rocks, and some of my favorite memories of my Uncle Bill and Daddy fishing together are framed in that location.
Another time, after I was a grown man and had acquired a four-wheel-drive truck, my cousin, Dallas, his wife, Theresa, and Mama and Daddy rode with me down the beach to a little slough across from an abandoned barge, probably left by Hurricane Hazel. On the first cast, Mama caught a 6-pound puppy drum. As that fish came in, everyone got a bite, and while they weren’t puppy drum, we caught blues as fast as we could land them, two at a time, mostly. It’s one of my fondest memories.
Later in life, I began to fish Hatteras, and I caught my first citation drum off the point, as did my best friend Billy, my son-in-law, Jeff, and best of all, my wife, Cherie. Of course, I’m not the only person who has fond memories of surf-fishing with friends and family on the Carolina coast. Every year, thousands of anglers from all over the country come to the Mecca of surf fishing, the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When fishing Hatteras and later Lookout, I’ve met people from all over, including Canada and California.
Surf-fishing can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be. The simple version is to buy an inexpensive 8- or 9-foot surf rod and reel outfit, some premade two-hook rigs, a few 3- or 4-ounce sinkers and some bait. Today, you can even fish without having to bait your hook with messy, smelly shrimp or mullet. You can use Fish Bites, a commercially made artificial bait that looks like chewing gum. You just hook it on and fish. Walk out on the beach, cast in your rig, and you’re fishing.
Like many things that generate passion and become a serious hobby, you can also make surf-fishing expensive and complicated. Serious rods begin at over $200, and about the same for reels. It’s not unusual for a dedicated surf angler to spend well over $1,000 for a single rod and reel, and most have at least a half dozen on their four-wheel-drive truck. Serious surf anglers almost exclusively tie their own rigs, learn sophisticated knots, spend hours learning how to cast accurately and distant, and learn to read the water to pick the very best spots where fish will be at a specific time.
Whether you decide to go all out in the pursuit of big ones or just like the idea of standing on the beach enjoying the sun and surf while holding a rod, we’re coming up on the best time of year to get some sand in your shoes in pursuit of a fish. Maybe we’ll see you on the beach.