Since I was a small boy, my family and I have surf-fished the beaches of North Carolina. As a young man, the full moon of October was the pre-designated time for our family’s only annual full week vacation.

We would pack up the old Plymouth, and later the Rambler station wagon, tie the fishing rods onto the roof and make the trek to Kure Beach and Fort Fisher. We did some pier-fishing and some surf-fishing, but I best remember fishing the “Rocks” just below Fort Fisher. There was a series of rocks that I assumed at the time to be a natural outcropping, though I’ve since figured out it was probably some sort of jetty put there during the Civil War to protect Fort Fisher. We fished just above or just below the rocks, and some of my favorite memories of my Uncle Bill and Daddy fishing together are framed in that location.