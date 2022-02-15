JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The High Point women’s golf team began their 2022 spring campaign on Monday with 36 holes in the First Coast Classic at the Deerwood Country Club.
Led by Sarah Kahn shooting 81-76 for 13-over 157, the Panthers logged rounds of 340-308 for a 648 total.
Other scoring for HPU included Danielle Suh, 83-77 (160); Olivia John, 86-75 (161); Ashley Chalmers 90-80 (170) and Sophie Caldron 91-85 (176).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CHARLOTTE — High Point graduate attacker Abby Hormes has been named the Big South Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Hormes found the back of the net four times in Saturday’s loss at Davidson. With her fourth goal of the day, the attacker broke the conference’s all-time record with her 213th career goal. Hormes scored twice in each half, including two goals in the fourth quarter to cut into the Panther deficit.
NCAA FOOTBALL West VIRGINIA HIRES WASHINGTON
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tony Washington, who was a football standout at T. Wingate Andrews, is the new wide receivers coach at West Virginia University, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown announced Saturday.
Washington comes to WVU after serving as the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina for the past two years. During that time, the Chanticleers were one of the most successful programs in the nation, posting a 22-3 record and 14-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference while spending most of that time in the national polls.
At Andrews, he totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a senior in 2008. He grabbed 43 receptions for 600 yards, ran for 350 rushing yards and tallied 16 total touchdowns in 12 games as he helped lead Andrews to an 8-4 overall record and playoff appearance in 2008.
Washington played at Appalachian State 2009-13 and earned all-Southern Conference honors his junior and senior year. He played in the NFL for two seasons (2014 and 2015), both with Jacksonville.