GREENSBORO — Clemson limited N.C. State to just 18 points in the second half and cruised to a 80-54 quarterfinal victory late Thursday in the ACC Tournament.
A night after shooting 62 percent and scoring 97 against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack made just a quarter of their shots (7 of 28) and none of their ten 3-point attempts after halftime against the Tigers at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Three of those baskets came in the first 3:05 of the half, the last cutting Clemson’s lead to three at 45-42, matching the difference at the end of the first half. State played sloppily after that as it made turnovers and missed shots in helping the Tigers go on a 10-0 run and build the lead to 55-42.
After the Wolfpack pulled within nine with 10:45, Clemson went on a 21-2 blitz for a 76-48 advantage with 3:27 left that sent State fans to the exits.
“I thought they made some tougher plays than we did, and then when you look at the second half, we just didn't have it,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “We didn't make the shots we normally make. I think we were 0 for 10 from the three-point line.
“Give Clemson a lot of credit; I thought their defense was really good, but we weren't as sharp, as you could tell. Obviously, part of that was obviously playing such a late game, and obviously have to turn around and play against a team who's really fresh.”
The Tigers defeated State by double digits for a third time this season and topped a 25-point victory margin over State in their most recent meeting.
“They do a good job of getting into us on ball screens and being physical as we drive,” Keatts said. “They make everything tough. They sit in gaps.”
Clemson (23-9) will face Virginia on Friday in its 14th semifinal appearance. The Tigers have made the championship game twice and never won it in the tournament’s previous 68 stagings.
Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall led Clemson with 15 points each. Chase Hunter added 11 points and dished nine assists. Hunter Tyson added 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
D.J. Burns paced State’s scoring with 12 points. Terquavion Smith had 11, and Jarkel Joiner and Jack Clark added 10 each.
State fell to 23-10 and is expected to land a NCAA Tournament berth.