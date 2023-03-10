acclogo.jpg

GREENSBORO — Clemson limited N.C. State to just 18 points in the second half and cruised to a 80-54 quarterfinal victory late Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

A night after shooting 62 percent and scoring 97 against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack made just a quarter of their shots (7 of 28) and none of their ten 3-point attempts after halftime against the Tigers at the Greensboro Coliseum.

