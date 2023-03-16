CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson opened a big lead early, expanded it late and defeated High Point University 66-46 in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Skyler Curran scored a team-high 13 as she closed out her career with Panthers, who shot just 30.5 percent for the game. Jordan Edwards added nine. Claire Wyatt, who missed the Big South tournament because of injury, and Amaria McNear each contributed six while Jenson Edwards, Nakyah Terrell and Shakira Baskerville had four each.