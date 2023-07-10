EUGENE, Ore. — High Point native Tamara Clark narrowly missed last weekend in her bid to automatically qualify for next month’s World Athletics Championships.
With the top three finishers making the U.S. contingent that will go to Budapest, Clark took fourth in the women’s 100 meters Friday at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.
She was clocked at 11.026 seconds, an eyelash behind Tamari Davis, who finished third in 10.99. Sha’Carri Richardson took the gold in 10.82 seconds.
Clark, who was a standout at High Point Central, posted the third best time in the semifinals at 10.98.
She also competed in the 200 meters, the event in which she is ranked fourth in the world, but finished a disappointing seventh.
Sydney Horn of High Point University finished seventh in the women’s pole vault. She cleared 4.36 meters (14 feet, 3.5 inches) on her first attempt, then missed on three tries at 4.51 meters. Katie Moon, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, finished first at 4.9 meters.
Anjali Mead of HPU finished 10th in the U-20 women’s pole vault.
GOLF
Defending champ enters Wyndham
GREENSBORO — Defending champion Tom Kim, who won last year's Wyndham Championship after closing with the lowest final-round score in tournament history, will return to Sedgefield Country Club to defend his title, the tournament announced Monday.
One year ago, Kim, who is 25th in the current FedExCup point standings and 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings, opened the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey but went on to finish the opening round with a 3-under par 67 to put himself near the lead, and he was tied for the lead through 36 holes.
In the final round, Kim tied Brandt Snedeker's front-side scoring record, making the turn with an 8-under par 27 on his way to a final-round 61 and a five-stroke victory, setting the tournament record for lowest final-round score and lowest final-round score by a tournament winner at 20-under 260.
At 20 years, one month and 17 days old, he became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II. He is the first player in PGA Tour history to open with a quadruple bogey and go onto win the tournament.
AUTO RACING
Trans-Am Series
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Thad Moffit of Trinity finished eighth in the 100-mile Trans-Am TA2 Series race Sunday at Road America. Driving a Camaro, he finished 37,610 seconds behind winner Brent Crews of Charlotte at the of 25 laps on the four-mile track.
Connor Zilisch took 16th and Ben Mairer 25th in a pair of Camaros from High Point-based Silver Hare Racing. HPU grad Connor Mosack was 32nd.
BASEBALL
HiToms shut out Macon
MACON, Ga. – The HiToms shut out the Macon Bacon 7-0 in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at Luther Williams Field.
Jack Spyke homered and drove in three runs for High Point-Thomasville, which bounced back following a pair of tough losses late last week. Kane Kepley, Will Verdung and Rowan Watt each doubled in a two-hit performance as the HiToms outhit Macon 9-4. Verdung drove in a run.
Ryan White got the win, striking out six while scattering three hits and two walks in seven innings for High Point-Thomasville (10-17 overall, 2-3 second half).
On Friday, the HiToms lost 15-8 against the Martinsville Mustangs in Martinsville. Andrew Fernandez, who drove in a run, and Kepley, who doubled, each had two hits. Josh Caron had a triple and two RBIs. Austin Dearing also had two RBIs. Nick Pazos took the loss in two innings.
FOOTBALL
Ogunjobi to host camp at Ragddale
JAMESTOWN – Former Ragsdale standout Larry Ogunjobi will host the third annual Larry Ogunjobi Football Camp on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ragsdale.
The camp will be open to boys and girls ages 8-14. The cost is free.
Ogunjobi is a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played at Charlotte before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals during their Super Bowl runner-up season in 2021.