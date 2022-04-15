Charlotte and Orlando have emerged as front-runners for the ACC’s conference office to relocate from Greensboro, multiple sources told The News & Observer.
Greensboro, the ACC’s home for 68 years, remains under consideration as the third finalist. A vote expected no later than the end of the month.
Both Charlotte and Orlando have many of the attributes the ACC listed when it solicited potential new headquarters sites: population size, growth and diversity; a large hub airport; synergies with existing and potential partners; and the willingness to provide “financial considerations related to operational expenses.” The cities also host bowl games with longstanding ACC tie-ins.
Charlotte also has an ESPN studio facility, and Orlando has even stronger ESPN connections via Disney, which owns ESPN and operates the ACC Network.
ACC deputy commissioner Amy Yakola said no decision has been made by the ACC board of directors.
Last August, new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sent a letter to the ACC membership and the city of Greensboro announcing that the conference would explore moving its headquarters. Phillips wrote that the ACC had a “fiduciary responsibility to ensure that remaining headquartered in Greensboro is what is in the best long-term interests of the Conference.”
The ACC, founded in 1953 at Sedgefield Country Club by seven schools that withdrew from the Southern Conference, considered moving to Charlotte in the 1990s but decided to remain in Greensboro, moving into its current offices near Interstate 85. Greensboro made a strong push to keep the ACC office again this time, but the internal dynamics of a conference now spread across 10 East Coast states have diluted the city's appeal.
Skip Alston, the chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, has played a pivotal role in the city’s effort to retain the ACC and said that Greensboro had not been told it was out of the running.
“I think that we put our best foot forward,” Alston said. “If we do not get it, it won’t be because we didn’t try.”
