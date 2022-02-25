CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Catholic stopped Southwest Guilford 51-26 in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday.
The 13th-seeded Cowgirls were held to single digits in each quarter as the fourth-seeded Cougars led 14-3 after one quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 38-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Southwest finishes the season 20-5.
T.W. ANDREWS GIRLS, LINCOLN CHARTER
DENVER, N.C. — Ninth-seeded T.W. Andrews fell to No. 8 seed Lincoln Charter 63-52 in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A girls tournament at Lincoln Charter. The Red Raiders end the season 20-4.
Andrews cut a seven-point halftime deficit to two entering the fourth. Lincoln Charter, 22-6, outscored the Red Raiders 21-12 in the fourth.
W. CHARLOTTE BOYS, LEDFORD
CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte, the No. 8 seed, defeated visiting No. 9 seed Ledford 75-55 in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A boys basketball playoffs Thursday.
The Lions outscored the Panthers 23-8 in the second quarter to lead 45-26 at the half. Ledford rallied and trailed 53-42 going into the fourth. Ledford finishes 16-6.
SALISBURY BOYS, TRINITY
SALISBURY — Salisbury defeated Trinity 73-49 in a second-round game of the NCHSAA 2A boys basketball playoffs Thursday at Salisbury.
The fifth-seeded Hornets led 44-39 entering the final quarter in which it outscored the No. 12-seeded Bulldogs by 18. Trinity finishes the season 20-6.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, NEWTON-CONOVER
NEWTON — No. 14 seed Wheatmore fell to No. 3 seed Newton-Conover 68-59 in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A girls basketball tournament Thursday at Newton-Conover.
Wheatmore, which finishes 15-10, trailed by nine after one quarter and 10 at halftime then cut the margin to six entering the fourth quarter.
BISHOP BOYS, S. STOKES
WALNUT COVE — Bishop McGuinness boys fell to fifth-seeded South Stokes 57-52 in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs Thursday at South Stokes.
Dawson McAlhany closed out his high school career by scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Villains (20-9). Riggs Handy added 13.
S. GUILFORD BOYS, CREST
SHELBY — No. 3 seed Crest defeated visiting 19-seed Southern Guilford 71-56 in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A boys basketball tournament Thursday. Southern finishes the season 18-10.