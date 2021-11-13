HIGH POINT – High Point Central has announced hall of fame inductees for the class of 2021.
Inductees will be honored during a banquet Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, as well as during Central’s basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, against Dudley.
This year’s inductees are:
Dane Brenner
Brenner was a standout multisport athlete at Central playing soccer, football, basketball and tennis. He excelled in soccer at the goalkeeper position. Upon graduation in 2002, Brenner attended South Florida, where he was a standout goalie. He then entered collegiate soccer coaching. He has served as an assistant at UConn and is currently the associate head coach at Wake Forest.
Tim Bumgarner
Bumgarner was an outstanding multisport athlete while at Central. He was a member of the football and basketball teams and was a standout on the gridiron. He was a two-year starter on the football team and was named a starter in the 1978 Shrine Bowl. Upon graduation in 1979, Bumgarner attended Duke on a football scholarship. He was a three-year starter under coaches Red Wilson, Steve Spurrier and Eddie Williamson. Bumgarner was drafted by the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in the 1983 USFL draft.
Brian Crowder
Crower, a 2004 graduate of Central, was a tremendous swimmer for the Bison. He was a multitime conference and regional champion and was the anchor of the 200 freestyle relay that won the 2004 NCHSAA state championship. He later swam at N.C. State, where he was a two-time team captain leading the Wolfpack to a top-25 ranking.
Gil Ford
Ford was an outstanding member of the early 1960s basketball team coached by Tony Simeon. Ford was one of the most prolific scorers in the state and was a key member of some of the most successful basketball teams in Central history. Upon graduation, Ford attended Coastal Carolina, where he was a key member of its basketball teams.
Benson Gray
Gray was an outstanding multisport athlete for Central who graduated in 1980. He participated in baseball, basketball, track and football. He was an all-conference and all-state performer in track and field and was a key member of the 1979 NCHSAA football 4A championship team. Gray was an all-conference and all-state running back with speed and agility that separated him from his opponents. He went on to play at Chowan College.
Brandon Greeson
Greeson was a multisport athlete while at Central. He participated in football, basketball, and track and field. It was on the gridiron that Greeson enjoyed his biggest successes. He was an all-conference, all-area, All-Northwest and all-state football player before graduating in 2002. He was a participant in the Shrine Bowl and attended Nebraska on a football scholarship. Upon graduation from college, he began coaching in the Triad.
Karen Hogan
Hogan was a longtime math teacher and educator at Central with over 30 years of service to the Bison family. She was an incredible math teacher who also coached a variety of sports while at Central. Additionally, she was an instrumental part of the day-to-day operations of the athletic department providing various services such as tutoring, ticket sales and overall love for Central.
Wayne Jones
Jones, a Georgia native, came to High Point as a standout track and field athlete at High Point College in the mid-1980s. Upon graduation, he entered a life of educating, coaching and mentoring young people in High Point. He began his coaching career at TW Andrews before moving across town to begin his 31 years of coaching and teaching at Central. He was the head track coach for 30 years and head football coach for 13 years.
John Kirkman
Kirkman was an incredible multisport athlete who excelled in basketball and was a key member of coach Tony Simeon’s great teams of the late 1960s. He was all-conference and all-region and a true leader of the Bison program. After graduating from Central, he had a wonderful career at High Point College and was teammates with current HPU coach Tubby Smith. He is now an attorney in Greensboro.
Kanecia Obie-Zimmerman
Obie-Zimmerman was a tremendous multisport athlete at Central and was a key member of the women’s basketball teams of the late 1990s under coach Kenny Carter. She was a key figure in the dominant teams of that era and was a leader on and off the court. Upon graduating from Central, Obie-Zimmerman continued her education and is now one the most respected medical doctors in the state. She is now a professor of pediatrics at Duke University.
Krystion Obie-Nelson
Obie-Nelson was a gifted multisport athlete at Central and graduated in 2002. She was an all-conference volleyball player as well as an all-conference basketball team member. She was part of multiple NCHSAA state champion teams for coach Kenny Carter. Upon graduation, she continued her basketball career at UNC-Charlotte, where she is currently a professor in the American Studies department.
Larry Rhodes
Rhodes was a graduate of Central and played Basketball for coach Tony Simeon. He was a true leader of the highly successful basketball programs of the 1950s. After graduating, Rhodes attended East Carolina University. After leaving ECU, he began a lifetime of teaching and coaching in Gaston County. He was the coach of the 1967 NCHSAA state champions at Ashbrook and had a career record of 336-174. He is a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame as well as the Gaston County Hall of Fame.
Ginny Roberts
Roberts was the definition of an all-around student-athlete while at Central. She lettered in basketball, volleyball, softball, track and golf. She was a team captain and was all-conference in volleyball and basketball while playing for coaches Pat Hester and Andrea Cozart. She was a leader at Central and was the driving force behind some of the most successful women’s sports teams in Central history.
Wanda Shaw
Shaw was a standout multisport student-athlete who participated in volleyball and basketball while at Central. She excelled at basketball and was selected as an all-Conference and all- region performer for the Bison. She led the women’s basketball program to new heights and was awarded a basketball scholarship to Appalachian State, where she was a key part of the Mountaineer program.