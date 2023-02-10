HIGH POINT – The overarching message was community as High Point Central inducted 14 members into its athletic hall of fame Thursday night at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.
“This was a very community night, which was very cool,” said Central athletic director Mike Cook, who also emceed the event. “It always is. This is all walks of High Point. Just for me it was a really special night.”
Members of this year’s class are Pam Buie-Culbreth, Stacey Buchannon, Tamara Clark, Edna Jessup Rimmer, Terry Kelly, Overter McLean, Charline Page Holmes, Germaine Pratt and Antwon Stevenson; coaches Andy Chappell, Herb Hipps, Vic Sanniota and Jeff Thomas; and band director Alan Parker.
The hall, with its ninth class, now includes 126 members.
This year’s inductees ranged from the school’s earlier years – like Hipps, who joined legendary coach Tony Simeon’s staff in the 1950s – to recent successes – like Pratt, a starter in the NFL, and Clark, one of the fastest runners in the country.
They also covered the breadth of success Central has had across a number of sports – Buchannon and Page Holmes starred on the 1993 girls basketball state championship team while Buie-Culbreth, Rimmer and McLean helped spark the growth of girls sports.
Kelly and Stevenson enjoyed tremendous careers playing multiple sports. Sanniota, Thomas and Chappell, who led the wrestling team to a state title in the 1990s, helped guide their students as teachers and coaches – as did Parker, who grew Central’s band into an integral part of the athletic experience.
And all of that was represented by the sizable group of family, friends and supporters – including a number notable attendees from other schools across the area with which several inductees later developed ties.
“This means something to your community,” Cook said. “And to have Herb Goins here and to have Chris Adams here – those types of people here. Where else are you going to get that? We worked hard on this, and I feel like people really appreciate it.”