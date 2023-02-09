2023-02-11 HPC HOF inductees.jpg

High Point Central inducted 14 members into its athletic hall of fame Thursday night at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Back row from left: Jeff Thomas, Alan Parker, Jon Hipps (representing father Herb Hipps), Terry Kelly and Antwon Stevenson; front row from left: Vic Sanniota, Stacey Buchannon, Ann Byerly (representing sister Pam Buie-Culbreth), Edna Jessup Rimmer, Oveter McLean and Andy Chappell. Not pictured: Tamara Clark, Germaine Pratt and Charline Page Holmes.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – The overarching message was community as High Point Central inducted 14 members into its athletic hall of fame Thursday night at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.

“This was a very community night, which was very cool,” said Central athletic director Mike Cook, who also emceed the event. “It always is. This is all walks of High Point. Just for me it was a really special night.”

