HIGH POINT — High Point Central finally broke through.
The Bison played a strong third quarter to gain the advantage in a tight game, then made a handful of pivotal plays down to stretch to beat Oak Grove 64-54 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at Central’s Coach Carter Court.
In the girls game, Oak Grove built a big lead early and cruised past Central 74-22.
“We played well,” Bison boys coach Joel Battle said. “We fixed some things in the second half, and that allowed us the chance to win the basketball game. We cut down the turnovers a little bit and just being able to take shots and get some stops on defense.”
Tre Hill scored 19 points to lead Central (1-5), which turned a six-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead midway through the third quarter. Jayden Griffin added 15 points, followed by Zak Price with 11 points.
The Grizzlies led 48-46 after scoring the first two baskets of the fourth. Central answered with a trio of baskets to lead by five, but Oak Grove came right back to pull within one with 4:08 left in the game and again with 2:52 remaining.
But the Bison scored seven straight — on a 3-pointer by Griffin, a pair of free throws by Hill and a driving layup by Hill — to lead by eight with 1:26 left in the game. Hill added a pair of free throws inside the final minute for the final margin.
“Everything started clicking,” said Hill, a senior guard who also had a pair of key steals in the fourth. “We started relaxing, stopped turning the ball over and running our stuff.”
Gavin Stinson scored 22 points to lead the Grizzlies (1-7), who played well in stretches but went scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes of the game. Lane Kimmer added 12 points while Ty High had nine points.
“I thought in the first half we executed what we were supposed to do,” Oak Grove coach Todd Rausch said. “We had a few adjustments that we needed to make at halftime just to clean some things up. But, really, in the second half we just didn’t guard the basketball very well.”
GIRLS GAME
Trista Charles scored 19 points to lead Oak Grove (6-3), which led by double digits 4 1/2 minutes into the game. Avery Ray and Zaire Jones each scored 17 points, while Tatum Tesh added 11 points.
“Some of the things I wish we’d done — I challenged them to do a better job boxing out,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “I feel like we let each other down on that. Ball movement-wise, though, I felt like we moved the ball very well in and out.”
Oak Grove, capitalizing on its ability to score near the basket, led 42-12 at halftime. It pushed its lead to 42 heading to the fourth and led by 53 points in the final quarter.
“We had a pretty good letdown on Friday night at Bishop,” Rausch said. “Bishop’s a strong program, and they came out on fire and we didn’t. We’re missing Haley Long on Friday and tonight, and she’s one of our spark plugs.
“So, to do what we did tonight without her was a big thing. When these girls show up and put their mind to it, they realize they can do anything.”
Ava Vaughan and Janiya Mitchell each scored eight points for the Bison (0-6), who scored their most points this season. It was a positive step forward, coach Shay Hayes said, but there’s still plenty room to improve.
“We had some nice looks at the basket, knocked down a couple good shots, and if I can get my bigs to stay out of foul trouble then we’re good,” she said. “We have to keep plugging away. We can’t get discouraged, especially now — it’s way too early in the season.”
Central opens Mid-State 3A Conference play tonight at Eastern Guilford, while Oak Grove next plays Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Thomasville.
HP CENTRAL BOYS 64, OAK GROVE 54
OG 13 14 16 11 — 54
HPC 13 8 25 18 — 64
OAK GROVE
Gavin Stinson 22, Lane Kimmer 12, High 9, VanLeuvan 5, Frank 4, Bowman 2
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Tre Hill 19, Jayden Griffin 15, Zak Price 11, Cook 7, Nwabueze 7, Sellars 5
OAK GROVE GIRLS 74, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 22
OG 22 20 17 15 — 74
HPC 7 5 5 5 — 22
OAK GROVE
Trista Charles 19, Avery Ray 17, Zaire Jones 17, Tatum Tesh 11, Kidder 4, Grainger 4, Gadd 2
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Vaughan 8, Mitchell 8, Berry 4, Smith 2