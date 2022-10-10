WENTWORTH – High Point Central defeated Rockingham County 20-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Rockingham County.

Zion McCoy carried 22 times for 181 yards for the Bison (1-6 overall, 1-3 conference). Cory Crump completed 8 of 12 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns – one to Michael Covington, one to Curt Ervin.

