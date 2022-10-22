HIGH POINT — Giving up a goal just 14 seconds into the match, Westchester Country Day saw ample time to score at least an equalizer Saturday at Kennedy Field.
The second-seeded Wildcats never did as Carolina Friends kept making play after play and escaped with a 1-0 victory in the third round of the NCISAA boys soccer state 2A playoffs.
“The goal at the start, that’s always hard because you don’t expect that,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “We hadn’t done that all year and then we do it in the state tournament. It took us a while to settle down but once we did we played better. But, we just couldn’t get one in the net and they are a really good team.”
Shortly after Westchester started its opening possession, Soren Potthoff of the Quakers won a battle for the ball just on Carolina Friends’ side of midfield. Bourne dribbled into the attacking third, then passed across to Jason Bourne, who fired a shot to the back of the net.
“They came at us really hard and it was just a bad deflection,” Schwartz said. “They played a great through ball and they scored. It happens. I was proud of our seniors and the effort they gave. We didn’t quit.”
Westchester came closest to scoring in a sequence that started in the 75th minute. Harris Covington launched a corner kick into a knot of bodies just in front of the net. A Wildcat directed the ball toward the goal but it was stopped and Bo Brigman’s shot was snared by the Quaker goalie seconds later.
The Wildcats were playing in their first playoff match after receiving byes in the first two rounds. Carolina Friends received a first round bye and defeated Friendship Christian in the second round.
“We had the set piece near the end where I thought we were going to get one and we kicked it right at them,” Schwartz said, “If we kick it towards the corner I think we score. But they are a great team. We’ve beaten them in the state tournament the last two years so they came in hungry. They are a great team.”
Westchester, which had just three seniors (Brigman, Cleveland Armentrout and Quinto Keomalaythong), finishes 11-4. Carolina Friends improves to 12-7-1.
“This season has been unbelievable,” Schwartz said. “We were 11-3 going into the state tournament with all the guys that we lost and having just three seniors and two juniors, so we were really young. But we’re going to get back to work and we’ll be back.”