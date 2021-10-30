BUIES CREEK — Campbell defeated High Point University in three sets Saturday and brought an end to the Panthers’ school-record winning streak in Big South play at 27 matches.
The Camels came from behind to win the first set 25-21, took control early in winning the second 25-22 and blitzed the Panthers 25-16 in the third.
High Point drops to 19-6 and into a first-place tie with the Camels at 11-1. Campbell is 16-8 overall.
Gabrielle Idlebird, Maggie Salley and Dylan Maberry led HPU with nine kills each.
Maria Miggins led the Panthers with 18 assists and Mackenzi Thornburg had 15. Jenny Wessling scooped 11 digs.
On Friday night, HPU won 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 at Hampton.
Idlebird and Miggins led the Panthers with 11 kills each. Thornburg had 22 assists and Miggins 14. Wessling led with 16 digs while Miggins had 14.
HPU plays host to Radford on Friday in the Millis Center.