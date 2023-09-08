HPU logo2

BALTIMORE, Md. — Fain Buete booted a penalty kick into the left side of the net in the 60th minute and the High Point University women’s soccer team defeated host Maryland-Baltimore County 1-0 on Thursday.

Buete took the kick after Lilly Neubauer was pulled down in the box while attacking the net. HPU improved to 2-2-3 while UMBC fell to 2-5.