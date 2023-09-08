BALTIMORE, Md. — Fain Buete booted a penalty kick into the left side of the net in the 60th minute and the High Point University women’s soccer team defeated host Maryland-Baltimore County 1-0 on Thursday.
Buete took the kick after Lilly Neubauer was pulled down in the box while attacking the net. HPU improved to 2-2-3 while UMBC fell to 2-5.
"We've had a lot of chances this season and it's good to just get it in the back of the net," Buete said. "I know we've worked really hard in practice to finish the goals, so I'm really happy with the result."
Panther keeper Ellyn Casto stopped five shots in registering her third shutout of the season. HPU outshot the Retrievers 24-6.
HPU returns to action on Sunday at Old Dominion.