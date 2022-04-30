HIGH POINT — Around 110 golfers are expected to tee off today at Blair Park in the first round of the 46th Bud KIvett Memorial city golf championship.
With the field flighted, the 36-hole tournament shifts to Oak Hollow for the final round on Sunday. A few groups were allowed to tee off in the afternoon Saturday, but the entire field is expected to start play on Sunday morning.
Champions will be crowned in a championship division and a senior division for those over 55. The overall champion will be the golfer regardless of flight. Those who opt to play in the senior division are not eligible for the overall championship because they play a shorter yardage.
The championship winner receives a trophy and the top finisher in each flight will receive pro shop gift certificates.
Former winners entered include Anthony Baker, Tanner Gross, Bryan Colquitt, Buck Hall, Marc Cox, Brian Skeen and Garland Yates. Hall has been the Senior Division winner three times and Cox once in the four years that it has existed.