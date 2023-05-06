BUD KIVETT MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT FINAL SCORES
SATURDAY
AT OAK HOLLOW
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Rocky Manning 70-71 — 141
Matthew Younts 69-73 — 142
Forrest Blevins 67-78 — 145
Sam Edmunds 71-74 — 145
Wes Cline 71-74 — 145
Scott Tarcy 71-75 — 146
Zach Arms 71-77 — 148
Andrews Gates 70-81 — 151
Jeremy Ray 71-NC
FIRST FLIGHT
Joe Weinberger 72-75 — 147
Clinton Harrison 73-76 — 149
Brian Hayes 74-76 — 150
Andrew Mespelt 73-78 — 151
Bret Kenney 72-WD
Gary Pugh 72-WD
Jake Clodfelter 72-WD
Chandler Matthews 73-WD
Josh Spell 74-WD
SECOND FLIGHT
Reece Venable 75-71 — 147
Seth Moore 76-76 — 152
Dustin Gastner 77-77 — 154
Austin Gentry 75-85 — 160
Dewayne Blekeney 76-85 — 161
Trevor Mitchell 75-WD
Colston Fogelman 76-WD
Ayden Stacy WD
THIRD FLIGHT
Britt Mitchell 78-74 — 152
Brett Manning 78-76 — 154
Mark Riley 79-75 — 154
Korry Rich 81-75 — 156
Jeff Eddins 79-82 — 161
Allison Isley 79-86 — 165
Collin Miller 80-87 — 167
Chris Power 78-WD
Ty Niday 78-WD
Marcus Gray 80-WD
Scott Erikson 80-WD
FOURTH FLIGHT
Scott Hutchinson 82-83 — 165
Deep Patel 82-92 — 174
Jacob Groce 84-90 — 174
Steven Niday 84-91 — 175
David Zito 85-92 — 177
Kameron Pruitt 83-95 — 178
Vincent Avera 84-94 — 178
Jonathan Franklin 82- WD
Dale Gregory 83-WD
Anthony Perry 84-WD
Kris Nixon 84-WD
Ronald Ramos 84-WD
Taylor Fleig 84-WD
David Hammonds 85-WD
FIFTH FLIGHT
Heath Huskey 86-86 — 172
Aaron Loftin 87-86 — 173
Jonathon Thomas 87-89 — 176
Skip Martin 87-96 — 183
Marty Butler 92-102 — 194
Justin Allsion 100-112 — 212
Tim Pruitt 101-113 — 214
Jarrett Hodges 105-138 — 243
Austin Tufts 88-WD
Trevor Wimbley 91-WD
Ken Joyner 92-WD
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Brad Helms 71-74 — 145
Mike Sigmon 73-74 — 147
Ron Brady 71-79 — 150
Drake Moore 74-81 — 155
Johnny Hopkins 75-84 — 159
Russ Patterson 78-85 — 160
FIRST FLIGHT
John Kearns 78-74 — 153
Lee Noble 81-78 — 159
Jeff Blevins 77-83 — 160
Hugh Mespelt 82-82 — 164
Lloyd Scarberry 82-88 — 170
Tim McMasters 82-91 — 173
Steve Terek 83-90 — 173
Thomas Lantz 83-93 — 176
Todd Gurley 83-98 — 181
SECOND FLIGHT
Jerry Worley 84-83 — 167
Kevin Spencer 85-89 — 174
Don Mills 87-90 — 177
Stan Spangle Jr. 86-74 — DQ
Mitchell Davis 90-WD
Steve Crawford 98-WD