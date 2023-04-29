BUD KIVETT TEE TIMES
Sunday
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 11:28 pm
BUD KIVETT TEE TIMES
Sunday
At Oak Hollow
Hole No. 1
8 a.m. – Jonathan Franklin, Deep Patel, Lee Noble, Korry Rich
8:09 a.m. – Scott Erikson, Marcus Gray, Collin Miller, Matthew Krawczyk
8:18 a.m. – Marm Riley, Jeff eddins, Allison Isley, Ty Niday
8:27 a.m. – Chris Power, Britt Mitchell, Brett Manning, Dustin Gaster
8:36 a.m. – Seth Moore, Joe Cansler, Dewayne Blakely, Colston Fogelman
8:45 a.m. – Trevor Mitchell, Reece Venable, Paul Walker, Ayden Stacy
8:54 a.m. – Bryan Colquitt, Billy Crawford, Austin Gurney, Brian Hayes
9:12 a.m. – Josh Spell, Candler Matthews, Andrew Mesplet, Clinto Harrison
9:21 a.m. – Joe Weinbergerm Jack Codfelter, Gary Pugh, Bret Kinney
9:30 a.m. – Scott Tarcy, Zach Arms, Wes Cline, Sam Edmunds
9:39 a.m. – Jeremy Ray, David Weinberger, Anthony Baker, Andrew Gates
9:48 a.m. – Rocky Manning, Justin Franklin, Matthews Younts, Forrest Blevins
Hole No. 10
8 a.m. – Jarrett Hodges, Tim Pruit, Justen Allison, Marty Butler
8:09 a.m. – Ken Joyner, Trevor Wimbly, Austin Tufts, Skip Martin
8:18 a.m. Justin Pitman, Jonathan Thomas, Aaron Loftin, Heath Huskey
8:27 a.m. – David Hammonds, David Zito, Vincent Avera, Taylor Fleig
8:36 a.m. – Steven Niday, Ronald Ramos, Kris Nixon, Jacob Groce
8:45 a.m. – Anthony Perry, Dale gregory, Kameron Pruit, Scott Hutchinson
8: 54 a.m. – Stan Spangle Jr., Michell Davis, Steve Crawford
9:12 a.m. – Mike Brown, Don Mills, Aaron Cadle, Kevin Spencer
9:21 a.m. – Jerry Worley, Danny Jones, Steve Terek, Todd gurley
9:30 a.m. – Thomas Lantz, Tim McMasters, Lloyd Carberry, Hugh Mespelt
9:39 a.m. – Bob Kuhn, Scott Davis, John Kearns, Jeff Blevins
9:48 a.m. – Russ Patterson, Johnny Hopkins, Drake Moore, Mike Sigmon
9:57 a.m. – Marc Cox, Ron Brady, Brad Helms, Richard Krapfel