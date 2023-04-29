BUD KIVETT MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT SCORES
Saturday
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 11:28 pm
At Blair Park
Regular Division
Championship Flight
Forrest Blevins 67
Matthew Younts 69
Justin Franklin 70
Rocky Manning 70
Andrew Gates 70
Anthony Baker 71
David Weinberger 71
Jeremy Ray 71
Sam Edmunds 71
Wes Cline 71
Zach Arms 71
Scott Tracy 71
First Flight
Bret Kinney 72
Gary Pugh 72
Jake Clodfelter 72
Joe Weinberger 72
Clinton Harrison 73
Andrew Mespelt 73
Candler Matthews 73
Josh Spell 74
Brian Hayes 74
Second Flight
Austin Gurney 75
Ayden Stacy 75
Billy Crawford 75
Bryan Colquitt 75
Paul Walker 75
Reece Venable 75
Trevor Michell 75
Colston Fogleman 76
Dewayne Blakely 76
Joe Cansler 76
Seth Moore 76
Dustin Gaster 77
Third Flight
Brett Manning 78
Britt Mitchell 78
Chris Power 78
Ty Niday 78
Allison Isley 79
Jeff Eddins 79
Mark Riley 79
Matthew Krawczyk 79
Collin Miler 79
Marcus Gray 79
Scott Erikson 80
Korry Rich 81
Lee Noble 81
Fourth Flight
Jonathan Franklin 82
Scott Hutchinson 82
Kameron Pruit 83
Dale Gregory 83
Anthony Perry 84
Jacob Groce 84
Kris Nixon 84
Ronald Ramos 84
Steven Niday 84
Taylor Fleig 84
Vincent Avera 84
David Zito 85
David Hammonds 85
Fifth Flight
Heath Huskey 86
Aaron Loftin 87
Jonathon Thomas 87
Justin Pitman 87
Skip Martin 87
Austin Tufts 88
Trevor Wimbley 91
Ken Joyner 92
Mary Butler 92
Justen Allison 100
Tim Pruit 101
Jarrett Hodges 105
SENIOR DIVISION
Richard Krapfel 70
Brad Helms 71
Ron Brady 71
Marc Cox 72
Mike Sigmon 73
Drake Moore 74
Johnny Hopkins 75
Russ Patterson 75
First flight
Jeff Blevins 77
John Kearns 79
Scott Davis 79
Bob Kuhn 80
Hugh Mespelt 82
Lloyd Scarberry 82
Tim McMasters 82
Tomas Lantz 83
Todd Gurley 83
Steve Terek 83
Second Flight
Danny Jones 84
Jerry Worley 84
Kevin Spencer 85
Aaron Cadle 86
Stan Spangle Jr. 86
Don Mills 87
Mike Brown 87
Mitchell Davis 90
Steve Crawford 98