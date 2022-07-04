HIGH POINT — Southern Maryland ruined Johnny Field’s last game as a Rocker and the first for pitcher Chris Rollins on Sunday.
The North Division-leading Blue Crabs (47-18) rallied in the middle innings for the second straight night and won 4-2 before an announced crowd of 4,001 that was the third biggest in Rockers history.
Spectators were still filing into their seats when the Rockers (38-27) announced before the game that it would be the last for Field as a professional baseball player and showed a video tribute.
Field, a 30-year-old former Major Leaguer who has been the Rockers’ center fielder since June 30 of last year, went out with a memorable performance individually as he cracked a leadoff homer in the first the put High Point up 1-0, laced two more singles and went 3 for 4.
Field said he decided to call it quits after struggling at the plate most of the season and not seeing a possibility of returning to the Majors.
The Rockers’ offense went dormant after Field’s blast over the field and mustered its other run on Tyler Ladendorf’s homer in the seventh. By then, the Blue Crabs were in front.
Rollins, a 35-year-old who pitches in two New Jersey semi-pro leagues and last threw professionally in the Atlantic League nine years ago, did his part to keep High Point in front, working through early control problems and shutting out the Blue Crabs until he reached his pitch count limit with two out and one on in the ninth.
Rollins was brought in to start Sunday after a suggestion from recent Rockers signee Nick Evangelista, who has pitched against Rollins in the Tri-County Baseball League, which is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Fresh-out-of-college Kyle Mott replaced Rollins, walked the first batter he faced then served up a pitch that Alex Crosby narrowly hit over the right field wall for a three-run homer. Mott gave up another run on a RBI single in the sixth and was the losing pitcher.
High Point ends the first half today at Gastonia, which has clinched the first-half title.